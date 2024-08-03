Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Fairbanks on the radar again for Goodwood Saturday 25/1 double

Fairbanks
Progressive stayer Fairbanks is on Alan's radar again for Goodwood

Alan Dudman has picked a 25/126.00 double for Saturday with Fairbanks and Jehangeer...

Glorious Goodwood SuperBoost

You can now back James Doyle on board Dark Trooper in the 15.35 at Goodwood to finish in the top 10 in Betfair's Saturday SuperBoost!

Up from 4/91.44, this is now 1/12.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook! Back that below.

Recommended Bet

Back Dark Trooper to finish in the top-10 in the 15.35 at Goodwood

SBK1/1

Goodwood - 14:25: Back Fairbanks

If there was a market for me to back Fairbanks, it would be short, as the stayer has appeared in my multiples column plenty of times, and he hasn't let me down too often, so we go again with Andrew Balding's charge.

He's now off a peak rating of 100 for the Summer Handicap over 1m6f and it could be the Ebor on his agenda with the way he's trajectory is going, and it was not a huge shock to see him backed again from 7/24.50 into 11/43.75 last night on the Sportsbook.

I thought he'd make the running at Newmarket last time, and while he won well, Oisin Murphy was intent to press on and make it but he didn't jump as swiftly as the jockey intended so Murphy went to plan B. He said: "I didn't want him to be crowded with the blinkers on, so I sent him on a good way out and he was going to take a lot of beating from there."

The blinkers remain and he should be up with the pace again - especially as we have seen so often this week at Goodwood the numerous hard-luck stories from coming out the back.

The 4yo has a Goodwood win to his name from last season over 1m4f but today's distance looks his best and he hasn't stopped improving. A personal best last time from 94 keeps me interested, and while he needs another PB, I'll keeping rolling the George Strawbridge dice.

It hasn't been a productive meeting for Balding at all with just one winner from 20 runners - which came on the first day with Jouncy, but Murphy from the front around Goodwood can hopefully add to the measly tally.

Recommended Bet

Back Fairbanks

SBK11/4

Goodwood - 16:10: Back Jehangeer

If Fairbanks is earmarked for the Ebor meeting at York later this month, I'd be staggered if we didn't see Jehangeer for Kevin Ryan at the same meeting - as a nice flat and fast track over 7f looks tailor-made for him, so hopefully a win here can set him on the right path.

The 3yo is a lightly-raced type with just two runs this season, and he ran very well when third at Newmarket in May off a mark of 93. He wasn't a natural in and out of the dip on the occasion and following that run he was gelded and underwent wind surger in the same month.

He made no mistake with a victory in a 0-95 at Thirsk last month off 92, although he won in spite of racing over 6f, a trip that looks on the sharp side now in hindsight as he hit 150.0149/1 in-running when off the bridle. However, his finish was good and the 7f today and try the trip looks ideal.

There was a strong early pace at Thirsk and he should get that again today, and with his pedigree as a brother to Hello Youmzain, he can carry on improving over a distance that promises to suit.

Recommended Bet

Back Jehangeer

SBK6/1
Recommended Bet

Back Alan's Saturday double

SBK25/1

Now read Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict on Saturday's Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +55.24pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +178.69pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Alan Dudman avatar

Alan Dudman

Alan is a long term member of the Betting.Betfair team and has been a broadcaster and writer for over 20 years.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday at Ripon

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes the force may be with Luke at Ripon

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Lingfield

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Lingfield

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 winning pointer at Killarney

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Ebor pick headlines huge price Yankee

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Ebor pick headlines huge price Yankee

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 4 Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 3 Preview

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor