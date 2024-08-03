Horse Racing Tips: Fairbanks on the radar again for Goodwood Saturday 25/1 double

Fairbanks could have Ebor on the agenda with win today

New distance of 7f promises to suit second leg pick

Alan Dudman has two handicap tips for Saturday's Goodwood card

If there was a market for me to back Fairbanks, it would be short, as the stayer has appeared in my multiples column plenty of times, and he hasn't let me down too often, so we go again with Andrew Balding's charge.

He's now off a peak rating of 100 for the Summer Handicap over 1m6f and it could be the Ebor on his agenda with the way he's trajectory is going, and it was not a huge shock to see him backed again from 7/24.50 into 11/43.75 last night on the Sportsbook.

I thought he'd make the running at Newmarket last time, and while he won well, Oisin Murphy was intent to press on and make it but he didn't jump as swiftly as the jockey intended so Murphy went to plan B. He said: "I didn't want him to be crowded with the blinkers on, so I sent him on a good way out and he was going to take a lot of beating from there."

The blinkers remain and he should be up with the pace again - especially as we have seen so often this week at Goodwood the numerous hard-luck stories from coming out the back.

The 4yo has a Goodwood win to his name from last season over 1m4f but today's distance looks his best and he hasn't stopped improving. A personal best last time from 94 keeps me interested, and while he needs another PB, I'll keeping rolling the George Strawbridge dice.

It hasn't been a productive meeting for Balding at all with just one winner from 20 runners - which came on the first day with Jouncy, but Murphy from the front around Goodwood can hopefully add to the measly tally.

If Fairbanks is earmarked for the Ebor meeting at York later this month, I'd be staggered if we didn't see Jehangeer for Kevin Ryan at the same meeting - as a nice flat and fast track over 7f looks tailor-made for him, so hopefully a win here can set him on the right path.

The 3yo is a lightly-raced type with just two runs this season, and he ran very well when third at Newmarket in May off a mark of 93. He wasn't a natural in and out of the dip on the occasion and following that run he was gelded and underwent wind surger in the same month.

He made no mistake with a victory in a 0-95 at Thirsk last month off 92, although he won in spite of racing over 6f, a trip that looks on the sharp side now in hindsight as he hit 150.0149/1 in-running when off the bridle. However, his finish was good and the 7f today and try the trip looks ideal.

There was a strong early pace at Thirsk and he should get that again today, and with his pedigree as a brother to Hello Youmzain, he can carry on improving over a distance that promises to suit.

