Horse Racing Tips: Expect a Manila Thriller at Windsor in Monday 14/1 double

Sprint Qualifier at Windsor can go to Trefor for Hills

Marquand riding at 30% at Windsor so far this term

Alan Dudman picks out two Monday night selections in a 14/1 15.00 Sportsbook double

The most valuable race by the river tonight is one of the Windsor Sprint Series and a return to the track is the angle with the Charlie Hills-trained Trefor.

He landed on of these qualifiers last summer on fast ground off a mark of 79 and was duly put into some good races and followed up with an emphatic win at Newmarket from 82, a stronger piece of form than Windsor, to denote he'd really improved.

A solid fifth in the final of the Windsor Series points to another tilt at that particular race and the ground this evening comes more into play as it was good to soft at Newmarket for his seasonal return when last seen off a break, so there's hope he can build on that with a better effort here.

I am still struggling with the elusive Hills winner system, as the initial green shoots have reverted back to 0-22 in the last fortnight, so the yard are cold again.

But the selection has his ground and Hills has enlisted Kieran Shoemark - a jockey very much in the news.

Recommended Bet Back Trefor in the 18:33 at Windsor SBK 16/5

Man of La Mancha heads the Sportsbook market for the concluding 20:10, just, at 9/43.25 from Manilla Thriller at 5/23.50 and I wouldn't be surprised if they changed positions come this evening.

Manila Thriller, superbly named as a son of Bungleinthejungle, got off the mark for the season at Nottingham on decent ground with a forward ride, but suffered some ill-luck at Wetherby last time.

He was dropped down to 7f for that Yorkshire battle but didn't break away quick enough, and with him subsequently on the backfoot, met trouble with two furlongs to and went down by a couple of lengths.

A return to 1m will help on the score and he remains one to keep onside with at 73 judged on his Nottingham win and Tom Marquand is booked - the leading rider at Windsor this far in 2025 with three from 10 at 30%.

Recommended Bet Back Manila Thriller in the 20:10 at Windsor SBK 5/2

Recommended Bet Back Monday's double at Windsor in one click SBK 14/1

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19

City Of Delight 3.3,

Ribee (place) 2.56

Cheeky Wink 7.0

Lombron (place) 3.35

Love Billy Boy 6.87

Adamantly Chosen (place) 4.12

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42