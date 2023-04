Another double figure winner for Alan yesterday at 11.92

Tipping run from nine days includes 11.5, 11.5, 11.92 and 9.85 winners

Tuesday's multiple comes from Southwell

Trip could be ideal for the Yak

No. 8 (3) Yakhabar SBK 9/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Liam Bailey

Jockey: Connor Planas

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 63

The good run continued yesterday with Rhythm scoring for Ruth Carr and the column at a BSP of 11.92, while Fifty Sent outran his odds at a BSP of 37 to hit a place to land the each-way part of the double on Monday.

Maybe Thomas Skinner would give us a "Bosh" for that, but I'd prefer John Thorpe saying it, a deeply maddening character from Northanger Abbey.

Today's first bet is another each-way price with Liam Bailey's Yakhabar at 15/2 and the 4yo has the profile for my ideal sort of Southwell horse as he's coming down in trip from 2m.

His latest effort was at Newcastle and ran a fair race jumping up from 1m2f and seemed to stay okay, although the winner Bobby Shaftoe was very well backed.

There's a worry Yakhabar is becoming tripless, but he's worth a shot at 1m4f this evening and is well handicapped down to 63.

He ran perfectly fine in the paint rollers at Chelmsford over 1m2f in February, and with the visor on, he certainly should be able to hit a place in this class of race.

Back Yakhabar in the 17:30 at Southwell 15/2

Swiss the perfect bet after blowing the start last time

No. 2 (8) Perfect Swiss SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

For the second selection, I am hoping we get a drift in the market on Perfect Swiss at 4/1, as it's a bit of a "safe play" in terms of the each-way angle.

There's no real flash story with Tim Easterby's 7yo, who is hardly likely to improve at his age, but he's very consistent on the All-Weather with 12 places and 5 wins from his 24 starts - and he is much better on this sort of surface than the turf.

He completely blew that start last time at Newcastle in 0-80 company, and while the searing pace was hot, he lost too many lengths with an ugly beginning and met some trouble late on too.

Back Perfect Swiss in the 20:30 at Southwell 4/1

His draw in 8 could be ideal as I prefer runners to switch to the stands' side and his ability to stay 1m will stand him in good stead for tonight's 7f.

Easterby is only 1-15 at 7% in the last two weeks, but he can turn the corner. Especially with Chester's May meeting not too far away.