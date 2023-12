No. 3 (6) Queen Of Ipanema (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 86

There's a 0-90 at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening, which in the context of the rest of the day seems like a gilded handicap and while one or two look poorly treated, Queen Of Ipanema off a break appeals the most.

Considering she has done all of her racing on the All-Weather (six wins from 12 starts), it could be that her trainer George Boughey has kept her for a winter campaign and the chance to win some easier races compared to the turf.

Obviously the break of 242 days is not ideal but she did win five on the spin last winter - culminating in a 0-85 success at Wolverhampton in December.

Indeed, she seemed to go well at the track and improved up to 1m2f and 1m4f, so it's interesting to see her coming back down in distance for her first start for a while.

She did win over the extended 1m1f last October easily, and that was the beginning of her winning spree, and it will be interesting to see how she goes in the market.

George Boughey has used Kieran Shoemark only 16 times on the All-Weather, but they've placed six times together.

Back Queen Of Ipanema @ 7/18.00 Bet now

No. 3 (11) Laura's Breeze (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 61

Laura's Breeze didn't get the best of rides last time when she ran at Lingfield over 7f, and with the way she finished off her race on that occasion, she appeals to get a bit closer as she goes to the extended 1m tonight.

Morgan Cole's inexperience is swapped for Rossa Ryan, and hopefully Ryan will have her in a better position, as at Lingfield she was last but one going in into the straight. It's not the longest straight either at Lingers, and she passed plenty of horses in the closing stages.

She previously went too soon at Kempton when nailed by a nose on the line but did win at Wolverhampton in a 0-60 recently to gain her first win on the All-Weather and she looks ready for the step up in trip.

The grade holds no fears as she is fairly consistent.

When Ed Dunlop books Ryan they've got a good record together at Wolverhampton with five places and two wins from 10 - which chimes in at 50% placed and 20% win.

Back Laura's Breeze @ 10/34.33 Bet now