No. 10 (9) Little Keilee (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Ciaran Murphy, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 67

Yesterday's winning 76/1 double for the column secured another healthy day's profit - added to last Friday's Dundalk 90/191.00 winning multiple. I am back to Dundalk for Wednesday where once again we have plenty of runners, and while it's hardly the golden age of Athens racing, not many are in great nick for the 16:20.

Indeed, Hijo De La Luna heads the betting by dint of the fact he's unexposed switching to a handicap for the first time from a good yard (Ger Lyons), but this will be a tough introduction.

Little Keilee looks more of a bet for trainer Ciaran Murphy as she has put together two solid runs coming into this and ran well if a little unlucky at Galway just nine days ago.

She met trouble late on in that race when coming with a run, but that was in heavy and showed a step up to 1m might suit her this afternoon.

Previously she placed at Bellewstown over the extended 7f and the front three were well clear.

The 3yo is now on a more realistic mark having been on 72, and today's stiffer 1m might suit her as she patently wasn't quick enough when she ran over 7f at Limerick in the summer where she was outpaced.

At 13/27.40 she offers some hope to play each-way.

No. 7 (1) Doctor Grace (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: M. Halford & T. Collins, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 58

Once upon a time for trainer Michael Halford ruled the roost at Dundalk and the new partnership with Tracey Collins is still one to fire together as they have had only four winners at the track this year at a win rate of just 9%. However, they are sparse on the wins meaning some good marks and well treated horses and Doctor Grace is worth a go at 6s in the following 16:55.

The 3yo filly won a 7f at Dundalk in February but didn't really kick on from that victory and offered little in two runs on the turf during the Flat season.

However, she returned to a bit of form last time at the track over C&D, and crucially that was her first time over 1m2f and she seemed to get the trip well enough.

That was a messy affair and she met traffic problems at the start, but there was no issue with the stamina and it now opens up a few more avenues over the winter as she seems to prefer racing on the Dundalk surface.

I like the angle of the cheekpieces first-time and she's in against a moderate bunch .

