Horse Racing Tips: Drop in trip to aid Newcastle pick in Thursday 76/1 double

Limerick pick can be lazy but will stay and acts on good

Bethell's Gressington an each-way price for four places at Newcastle

Alan Dudman plays two races with the extra places on Thursday

With a double-figure each-way bet for the second selection today, the place angle has been negated with the paucity of runners on the quick ground at Hereford and Newton Abbot.

Limerick's 17:10 over 2m4f is a big enough field but with not one rated above 99, none of these will be reaching for the celestial city of gold. Silver or tin for that matter.

But we cannot get too sniffy about the racing after last week and what's to come this weekend, and at least Beeverstown Place has a bit of form on this sort of ground.

He posted an improved effort over the sharp Clonmel last time when finishing second - a run that perhaps coincided with a switch to genuine good ground as he had previously been racing over further and in heavy and soft.

Beeverstown Place ran a lazy sort of race - perhaps it was the drop down from 3m to 2m2f? Although he did run quite lazily again at Clonmel in February, so he could hit a much higher price in-running quite earlier with another in-and-out effort.

However, I think the extra furlong might help here and his better efforts have come over this sort of distance. It might not be pretty and the double headgear remains on, and there are a few opponents who'd struggle getting past their own shadow.

Recommended Bet Back Beeverstown Place in the 17:10 at Limerick E/W SBK 6/1

Ed Bethell was a trainer I was interested in this week with Kirkdale at Southwell - who ran okay if keen, but the yard had a good winner at Kempton on Wednesday with Yorkshire and I am sticking with the Bethell angle again.

His Gressington runs in the feature 0-90 over 6f and the drop back to sprinting will benefit him as he didn't get home over 7f when last seen at Southwell in October, although he had winning form at Beverley over the extended 1m.

The Southwell effort was not a bad race at all as the winner Grand Karat looked progressive at the time and has since finished fourth to Yorkshire this week.

Gressington won a 6f Handicap at Redcar last season with a prominent/almost front-running effort and while he has form over further, he could make up into a sprinter and he could do with forcing the pace here from stall one as Newcastle usual slow early dawdle and tramadol fractions can mean they all get in each other's way.

Off a break for 187 days could be an advantage and he won first-time-out as a juvenile and ran third on seasonal return last year (although he was beaten at a very short price).

Recommended Bet Back Gressington in the 19:00 at Newcastle E/W SBK 10/1

Recommended Bet Back Thursday's double in one click here E/W SBK 76/1

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73

City Of Delight 11.5

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08