Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 50/1 Newcastle tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Thursday

Handicap debutant makes appeal at Newcastle

In-form filly can shed maiden tag at Lingfield

Four-year-old gelding Cadarn makes his first start of the year under Billy Loughnane in this mile-and-a-quarter all-weather contest.

On handicap debut, the George Boughey-trained contender can be competitive from an opening mark of 81, having put in a couple of good efforts last autumn, particularly when narrowly beaten by Sword over this course-and-distance.

Cadarn defied odds of 22/123.00 to make the frame that day, pulling clear of third-placed Muhib with the favourite, previous winner Marama, further behind, and if he's able to replicate that effort, he should pose a threat.

The yard has been in decent form of late, with the rider also performing well as expected, and this handicap newcomer appears on a workable mark from which he can strike.

Recommended Bet Back Cadarn in 17:00 Newcastle SBK 5/1

Three-year-old filly Woodhay Whisper appears ready to strike having been raised only 1lb for a narrow defeat at Wolverhampton on her latest start. The daughter of Coulsty stayed on well over the 6f trip that day when slightly unfortunate to suffer another defeat, having been short of room at a crucial stage late on.

Despite being a 13-race maiden, she has been able to threaten on a number of occasions, from finishing second on debut at Windsor to being beaten only a length-and-a-half when fourth at Wolverhampton in November and again when outrunning her odds of 20/121.00 in her previous outing. Woodhay Whisper has shown enough ability to suggest she should be shedding her maiden tag soon enough and this could present itself as a feasible opportunity for her.

Deserving of a first career success on her tenth all-weather start, the Max Young-trained filly is in good form based on her most recent outing and if she's able to replicate that level of performance, she holds strong claims on entering the winners' enclosure under Hector Crouch.

Recommended Bet Back Woodhay Whisper in 17:18 Lingfield SBK 4/1

Outsider of the field Tough Enough is no forlorn hope at odds of 50/151.00 in this 6f contest, representing owner-trainer Antony Brittain.

Formerly in training with James Tate, the son of Showcasing, who fetched 50,000gns as a yearling, showed some potential earlier in his career, performing well in three starts as a juvenile which culminated in a comfortable success at Wolverhampton. He then made a winning start as a three-year-old at a higher level on handicap debut at Windsor from an opening mark of 83, before finishing a creditable five-length sixth behind Quinault on Newmarket's July Course on his following start, with Mill Stream in second, and then going on to win at Sandown.

Expected to run well when sent off at odds of 7/24.50 over the same course-and-distance on his subsequent start, Tough Enough finished last of the field having run without hind shoes. That was a performance worth putting a line through and although things haven't gone his way since, this is his second start following a gelding operation and he returned from a 279-day break when last seen from which he can show plenty of improvement.

Considering some of the form he has shown previously, Tough Enough can be competitive from a mark of 84 should he be able to return to the force of old. At generous odds, he represents each-way value with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Tough Enough E/W in 19:00 Newcastle SBK 50/1

Course-and-distance winner Odd Socks Havana can build on a first appearance for Seb Spencer since switching yards from Rebecca Menzies.

When last seen at the track, the seven-year-old was unable to quicken when required but lacked a favourable position as the race developed and can fare better this time around from a 1lb lower mark.

The experienced son of Havana Gold is now 2lb lower than when recording his previous success and had been running well prior to his latest outing, including when a neck second to pallas Lord here earlier last month.

Worth keeping on side from his current rating, Odd Socks Havana can put in a competitive effort under Dale Swift in familiar surroundings.