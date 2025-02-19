Horse Racing Tips: Don't mess with The Hardest Geezer in Ludlow 13/1 Wednesday double
Alan Dudman had a winner and a second in his latest double column yesterday and he tips two at Ludlow today in his latest multiple...
-
Miss Cynthia a 4.08 BSP single winner yesterday
-
Hobbs and Mulholland boast good strike rates for Ludlow
-
Alan Dudman has two tips for Wednesday in a double that pays around 13/114.00
-
Ludlow - 15:35: Back The Hardest Geezer @ 11/43.75
Another appearance for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White for the column and rookie hurdler The Hardest Geezer has been a steady improver on his handful of starts over hurdles and will test his credentials in not only a better race but against some in-form rivals today.
But he's in good form himself after a debut win over hurdles in maiden company last time at Taunton and justified a short price at 5/42.25 in that race, with the style of victory suggesting he is still a work in progress.
He still looked a little green down in the straight, and that's when the pace and tempo picked up considerably and at the penultimate furlong was almost two seconds quicker than the eventual third and fourth. The only one that could keep tabs on him was Harry Fry's unexposed High Fibre and those two had a good battle until High Fibre's mistake late on, but none were spotted travelling better than The Hardest Geezer on the inside going into the straight.
It's easy to see why he's worn a hood as he looks a keen-going type, but it worked for his finishing effort.
The ground was soft with good to to soft in places according to Timeform and similar conditions at a sharp track and 2m are once again on the agenda.
It's his handicap debut today and Hobbs plus White have done well with their hurdlers this term providing 20 of their seasonal winners at 16% and are one from three at Ludlow this term at 33% and operate at just under 20% in five years in Cadfael country at Ludlow.
Ludlow - 17:13: Back Super Sabre Sam @ 11/43.75
A slight drift on Neil Mulholland's Super Sabre Sam from 5/23.50 out to 11/43.75 puts him into the same bracket with the opening selection for the 17:13 with the slight increase in distance looking a positive for his chances.
He won at Fontwell in October on his first start of the season and the form has worked out well with the second Tommy The Tank bolting up at Hereford by over 10L and the sixth, Almuhit, winning this week.
Super Sabre Sam looked all stamina over the 19f at Fontwell in soft and overcame a couple of untidy jumps in the race to win easily and while he ran poorly on his next start at Taunton over 2m3f, he replied with a better performance recently over 2m4f at the Winter Millions at Windsor finishing third.
He looked outpaced there and was in deep trouble out the back as they entered the straight but to his credit he ran on strongly and stayed well.
I wouldn't be surprised to him over 3m at some point but today he is off the same mark from Windsor and his trainer has had an excellent season. Mulholland also holds a 22% strike-rate at Ludlow in the last five seasons.
January winners at BSP:
Yoshimi (place) 2.9
Ravensbourne (place) 6.22
Hombre De Guerra 2.52
That's About Right 3.56
Terresita 8.64
Tribal Moon 7.14
Birmingham Alabama 3.25
Midweek Voices 6.4
Keep Running 4.7
Monmiral (place) 2.48
Catch Catchfire 4.9
John The Diva (place) 2.52
Amemri 12.65
February winners at BSP:
Saint Anapolino 4.61
Heathen 6.33
Terresita 3.38 (place)
Miss Cynthia 4.08
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
