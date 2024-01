Alan landed 6.31 and 7.6 BSP winners yesterday

Outsider worth chancing with blinkers in 16:25

Dicko in tremendous form over 6f

No. 5 (3) Magnificent Match (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Robert Eddery

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 61

I cannot remember the last time I backed a Robert Eddery horse, if ever, but Magnificent Match is a price in cromulent territory for a dart with small stakes in the Kempton opener.

The 3yo looks of fairly limited ability and rather bizarrely made his debut in Big Evs' race at Royal Ascot. There are tough introductions and all that.

However, there was a bit of ability at Newmarket on his second start at a big price before it all went awry.

Since being gelded, two runs this winter have been better, and certainly an improvement, and he ran quite well at Southwell for a long way in November before a lack of fitness told. He was never involved at Lingfield last time from off the speed, but I can readily forgive a run at that track and he didn't look quick enough there in the first-time cheekpieces either.

He has blinkers on today and runs off a career low mark to 61 (having been rated 70).

No. 5 (4) Dicko The Legend (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Roger Ingram

Jockey: Rhiain Ingram

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 70

Dropping back to sprinting and 6f has worked out tremendously well for Dicko The Legend of late, and I am backing him to maintain his consistency to land the finale at 20:30.

The 4yo bagged the money at Chelmsford in November coming from a long way off the pace, which isn't easy to do at at the Essex track as front-runners enjoy a good time of things there usually, but he pulled away by over 3L to scoot in from a mark of 60.

Since then he's finished second at Wolverhampton over 5f and won again at Chelmsford at 6f with a taking performance by over 2L.

That latest performance was a personal best and he'll need another here from 70, but he likes a speed to run at over 6f and has that all important finishing power at the business end, and that could suit him from a good draw tonight.

