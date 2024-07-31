Horse Racing Tips: Day Two Glorious Goodwood 21/1 double

James Mackie fills in for Alan Dudman on Wednesday

Soldier's Heart overpriced in the Molecomb

Coto De Caza to make it back to back wins

Wednesday 21/1 22.00 double for Day Two of Glorious Goodwood

The 15:00 Molecomb Stakes over 5f is always a quickly run affair showing off some smart juveniles and although Aesterius is the right 9/43.25 favoruite, Soldier's Heart for Simon & Ed Crisford is overpriced and is worth taking a chance on at 7/18.00.

Making his debut in June at Lingfield on the AW he ran a solid race showing plenty of promise to finish second behind the talented Al Qudra. The winner has since gone on to land the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot beating some smart youngsters along the way.

That form looks rock solid and Soldier's Heart improved from his first outing when last seen at over C&D at Goodwood when getting off the mark in taking style.

At 7/18.00 he looks too big of a price to let go having course experience and his sire Havana Grey also went on to win this race during his career.

Costing for 450,000gns as a yearling and being a full brother to the exceptional sprinter Elite Status, this two-year-old has plenty going for him.

Recommended Bet Back Soldier's Heart in the 15:00 Goodwood SBK 7/1

Coto De Caza for the Crisford operation looks to have obvious claims here showing improved form from her first to second run.

She made her debut at Lingfield on good to firm ground when only going down by a neck over 5f behind the reopposing Baileys Jubilation and Lucky Gift.

The filly improved for that run on her second start at Beverley when bolting up by five lengths on soft ground over the same trip, showing her versatiltity in terms of ground conditions.

There is much more to come from this juvenile and with showers expected at Goodwood ahead of Wednesday, she might handle the conditions better than most.

The Crisford team are in fine form after being quiet earlier on in the season and they head into Wednesday running at a 29% strike rate for the last two weeks.

Recommended Bet Back Cozo De Caza in the 16:45 Goodwood SBK 7/4