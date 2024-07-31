Horse Racing Tips: Day Two Glorious Goodwood 21/1 double
James Mackie fills in for Alan Dudman for the final time this week and has come up with a 21/122.00 double for the second day of the 2024 Glorious Goodwood Festival...
-
James Mackie fills in for Alan Dudman on Wednesday
-
Soldier's Heart overpriced in the Molecomb
-
Coto De Caza to make it back to back wins
-
Wednesday 21/122.00 double for Day Two of Glorious Goodwood
-
Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Glorious Goodwood
Listen to Day Two Glorious Goodwood Tips on Racing Only Bettor...
15:00 Goodwood - Back Soldier's Heart
Soldier's Heart
- J: Harry Davies
- T: Simon & Ed Crisford
- F: 21
The 15:00 Molecomb Stakes over 5f is always a quickly run affair showing off some smart juveniles and although Aesterius is the right 9/43.25 favoruite, Soldier's Heart for Simon & Ed Crisford is overpriced and is worth taking a chance on at 7/18.00.
Making his debut in June at Lingfield on the AW he ran a solid race showing plenty of promise to finish second behind the talented Al Qudra. The winner has since gone on to land the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot beating some smart youngsters along the way.
That form looks rock solid and Soldier's Heart improved from his first outing when last seen at over C&D at Goodwood when getting off the mark in taking style.
At 7/18.00 he looks too big of a price to let go having course experience and his sire Havana Grey also went on to win this race during his career.
Costing for 450,000gns as a yearling and being a full brother to the exceptional sprinter Elite Status, this two-year-old has plenty going for him.
16:45 Goodwood - Back Coto De Caza
Coto De Caza (Ire)
- J: Harry Davies
- T: Simon & Ed Crisford
- F: 31
Coto De Caza for the Crisford operation looks to have obvious claims here showing improved form from her first to second run.
She made her debut at Lingfield on good to firm ground when only going down by a neck over 5f behind the reopposing Baileys Jubilation and Lucky Gift.
The filly improved for that run on her second start at Beverley when bolting up by five lengths on soft ground over the same trip, showing her versatiltity in terms of ground conditions.
There is much more to come from this juvenile and with showers expected at Goodwood ahead of Wednesday, she might handle the conditions better than most.
The Crisford team are in fine form after being quiet earlier on in the season and they head into Wednesday running at a 29% strike rate for the last two weeks.
Now read Glorious Goodwood Day Two Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Wednesday
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Glorious Goodwood Day Two Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Wednesday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 8/1 Maljoom can cause a Sussex surprise at Goodwood
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Glorious Goodwood Day Two Tips: Kevin Blake backs Ryan Moore and Henry Longfellow for Sussex glory
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Three Rides: Lets Go Champ primed for big Galway Plate Run
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Glorious Goodwood Day Two Rides: Henry Longfellow can run a big race in the Sussex Stakes