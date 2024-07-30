Horse Racing Tips: Day One Glorious Goodwood 55/1 double

James Mackie fills in for Alan Dudman on Tuesday

Carrados can break his maiden tag

Executive Decision primed for big run

Tuesday 55/1 56.00 double from Day One of Glorious Goodwood

Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Glorious Goodwood

Day One Glorious Goodwood SuperBoost

Day One of Glorious Goodwood is here and we are set for eight superb races on the Sussex track to kick off the afternoon.

The feature race on the first day is the Group 1 Goodwood Cup and Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore rides the oods-on favourite Kyprios looking to snatch more black type glory.

If you fancy Kyprios to win the 15:35 at Goodwood you can now back him at the Superboosted price of 1/12.00 from 2/51.40!

Recommended Bet Back Kyprios To Win The 15:35 Goodwood - WAS 2/5 NOW - SBK 1/1

Listen to Day One Glorious Goodwood Tips on Racing Only Bettor...

The opening selection on the first day of Glorious Goodwood comes in the 16:45 Maiden Stakes over 6f and Carrados for the Archie Watson team can break his maiden tag.

Bought by Wathnan Racing for £360,000 as a two-year-old, he made his first start over 5f at Leicester back in May. Having been hampered out the gates he ran a good race to finish third, not having enough pace over the minimum trip to challenge late on.

Stepped up to 6f on his latest start over C&D he finished a good second behind Principality who has strong form tieing in with Group 2 Superlative Stakes winner Ancient Truth.

Carrados has now been gelded and having experience on this tricky track already, if being able to settle early can run a big race today.

Recommended Bet Back Carrados in the 16:45 Goodwood SBK 13/2

The finale sees the 6f Class 3 Fillies' Handicap and Executive Decision for trainer Jamie Osbourne has a big chance to land back to back renewals of the race.

She won this event last term off a mark of 84 and backed that up quickly nine days later off a mark of 90 in a competitive Racing League Class 3 Handicap.

Since then she has raced six times and off a mark of 94 it stretched her ability. It looks to me it has been a challenge to get her mark back down to something she can be competitive off.

Her last two runs have been positive with a close fourth at Epsom's Derby meeting in a better Class 2 race than this. She then went to Ascot earlier in July and ran another credible race in fourth behind some solid sprinting yardsticks.

Dropped now to a mark of 87, she is only 3lb higher than when winning this event last term. If improving from her two recent solid efforts, back over a C&D we know she handles, then she is primed to go close.

Course experience means a lot here at Goodwood.

Recommended Bet Back Executive Decision in the 17:55 Goodwood SBK 13/2