Horse Racing Tips: Day One Glorious Goodwood 55/1 double
James Mackie fills in for Alan Dudman for the second day running and has picked out a 55/156.00 double for the action on the first day at Glorious Goodwood...
James Mackie fills in for Alan Dudman on Tuesday
Carrados can break his maiden tag
Executive Decision primed for big run
Tuesday 55/156.00 double from Day One of Glorious Goodwood
Day One of Glorious Goodwood is here and we are set for eight superb races on the Sussex track to kick off the afternoon.
The feature race on the first day is the Group 1 Goodwood Cup and Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore rides the odds-on favourite Kyprios looking to snatch more black type glory.
Listen to Day One Glorious Goodwood Tips on Racing Only Bettor...
16:45 Goodwood - Back Carrados
Carrados (Ire)
- J: James Doyle
- T: Archie Watson
- F: 32
The opening selection on the first day of Glorious Goodwood comes in the 16:45 Maiden Stakes over 6f and Carrados for the Archie Watson team can break his maiden tag.
Bought by Wathnan Racing for £360,000 as a two-year-old, he made his first start over 5f at Leicester back in May. Having been hampered out the gates he ran a good race to finish third, not having enough pace over the minimum trip to challenge late on.
Stepped up to 6f on his latest start over C&D he finished a good second behind Principality who has strong form tieing in with Group 2 Superlative Stakes winner Ancient Truth.
Carrados has now been gelded and having experience on this tricky track already, if being able to settle early can run a big race today.
17:55 Goodwood - Back Executive Decision
Executive Decision (Ire)
- J: Saffie Osborne
- T: Jamie Osborne
- F: 11507-644
The finale sees the 6f Class 3 Fillies' Handicap and Executive Decision for trainer Jamie Osbourne has a big chance to land back to back renewals of the race.
She won this event last term off a mark of 84 and backed that up quickly nine days later off a mark of 90 in a competitive Racing League Class 3 Handicap.
Since then she has raced six times and off a mark of 94 it stretched her ability. It looks to me it has been a challenge to get her mark back down to something she can be competitive off.
Her last two runs have been positive with a close fourth at Epsom's Derby meeting in a better Class 2 race than this. She then went to Ascot earlier in July and ran another credible race in fourth behind some solid sprinting yardsticks.
Dropped now to a mark of 87, she is only 3lb higher than when winning this event last term. If improving from her two recent solid efforts, back over a C&D we know she handles, then she is primed to go close.
Course experience means a lot here at Goodwood.
Recommended bets
