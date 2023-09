Filly has a good draw in the 19:30

Fahey runner could improve after being gelded

An each-way double on Monday pays 55/1 56.00

No. 1 (10) Show Compassion SBK 10/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Faye McManoman

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 55

Newcastle's Monday card might not have the quality for the evening, but there are plenty of runners and some well stocked races, and with four Extra Place Special races on the Sportsbook tonight for the meeting in the north east, it's where I am heading for a more realistic punt in terms of the market than yesterday's two.

Show Compassion started in the spring rated 60, and was running in deeper handicaps on the turf including a 0-70 in the summer, but she's down to 55 and can sneak in here as top weight.

The filly has been unlucky in a couple of outings too this term - including at Wolverhampton over 5f in March, but she made amends to win at Dunstall Park in July with a very comfortable win. She sat on the pace and made her move on the inside that day and won with a bit in hand.

Her latest effort, again at Wolves, saw her finish third. The first and second had better positions, so she potentially might be worth upgrading on that run as she sticks to 0-55 company.

Overall, she seems a better performer on the All-Weather and a more commodious run at Newcastle with more room to play with with a good draw in 10 tonight should yield a good effort.

She drifted from 4/14.80 to 7/17.80 this morning on the Sportsbook, but it's such an open race I don't mind that.

Back Show Compassion EW @ 7/17.80 Bet now

No. 8 (13) Captain Dandy (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Jack Garritty

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 51

Nazca may be the horse in form in bidding for a hat-trick in the 20:00 but his first victory of his two at Chelmsford was a shocker - indeed one of the worst races all season and he won that rated just 39. So I am shying away from him as favourite as he is well worth taking on.

Captain Dandy at 6/16.80 has risks attached, and there hasn't really been a zinger storyline from his runs so far in a somewhat rackety coda to date, but the fact he has been gelded to try and remedy his problems at the stalls could be a risk worth taking today with him at the price.

He's had a couple of turf runs this summer including a second at Carlisle, but that didn't save him from an appointment with the person doing the gelding, as he was again very sluggish in leaving the stalls.

There's a chance and possibility he could be better on the All-Weather as he did win at Wolverhampton from 46 this year with plenty in hand from his mark, and with his slow starts, at least the long straight at Newcastle will give him a better chance.

Plus, he has a very good draw in 13, but it's a case of whether he can utilise that. At 6/16.80 the risk with him as factored in.

Back Captain Dandy EW @ 6/16.80 Bet now

