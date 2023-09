Rakhine State can make it 3-3 at Perth

He is handicapped to go well

Likes good ground

No. 3 Rakhine State (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 3.5 Trainer: D. J. Jeffreys

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 110

Providing the real Rakhine State - currently 13/82.62 - on the Betfair Sportsbook -shows up today and brings the zest that saw him win very well over fences here last time, then he has a real opportunity to score in a race where the assessor holds many.

The selection hasn't been seen since July but has twice been a non-runner due to soft ground. His best form has come on a sounder surface, and while it has taken time for him to return to his best since his 500-day absence from 2021 to late 2022, he looked in excellent heart here last time.

That form is no reason to back him as the race fell apart, and one of his two rivals didn't jump a twig, and the other was badly out of form. Still, it was a confidence booster, and he likes this venue, having scored on both visits, including over hurdles.

He dotted up in his Novice Hurdle at this track. He is arguably the best-handicapped horse in the race, having reached a peak rating of 121 in his pomp and could have easily rated higher if connections had continued with hurdling, so with his preferred ground, he should have little trouble defying this rating of 110 in a Class 4 contest.

This will be his first spin over hurdles since July 2021, when he bolted up at Worcester off six pounds higher in a strong Class 3 event. Inca Prince will make more appeal once the hood returns but is feared the most ahead of Well Planted.

The selection ticks plenty of boxes, but his current price is on the defensive side. He is bigger elsewhere, and closer to 5/23.50 would be more acceptable. He is already 2/12.94 on the Betfair Exchange, so hold off and back him at BSP.