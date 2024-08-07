Horse Racing Tips: Cunningham to make it happy days with 9/1 Pontefract double

Trainer has 20% win and 45% placed stats at Pontefract

Sprinter can defy a penalty following HQ win

Alan Dudman has a 9/1 10.00 win double on the Sportsbook

Putting up a 2yo debutant has its risks, but the 14:40 at Pontefract doesn't look a particularly strong race and the 6f Maiden can hopefully go to Saeed bin Suroor's Midnight Thunder.

The Godolphin stalwart rarely has a juvenile runner let alone winner these days and this will be his first 2yo to run this season. Although eight winners all told for the trainer with such backing is a fairly pathetic return.

At least Midnight Thunder is bred to make an impact as a 2yo as two of his relations scored at that age - including Elegant Charm over 6f.

He has the best draw in one today with Joe Fanning a rare booking for the blue silks and the trainer's stats at Ponty are decent at 20% win and 45% placed, with 1-7 in those numbers for his juveniles at the course.

Recommended Bet Back Midnight Thunder SBK 15/8

It's a slightly more conventional double today with prices at 2/13.00 and 5/23.50, as the fields are small and with a ton of odds-on shots at Kempton and Brighton's card as usual of catatonic quality, Pontefract looks the best option and as Catch Cunningham won so well last time, I am backing him to go in again.

He had the perfect set up last time at Newmarket with a pace to run at, and while he was saw plenty of daylight at HQ over the far side, he floated into contention with 2f to go, and once his jockey asked for the effort, he went away pretty easily, and in the process clocked a couple of sub-11 second sectionals.

The ground was good to firm at Newmarket and he has the same conditions today, and from stall three, expect Tom Eaves to sit slightly off the pace and the make his move from the turn into the straight.

He travels well and with 6f form, a stiff 5f will suit, and even with the penalty, he is nicely treated from his his form of 2022.

Recommended Bet Back Catch Cunningham SBK 5/2