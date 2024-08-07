Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Cunningham to make it happy days with 9/1 Pontefract double

Pontefract Racecourse
Alan's two selections are both drawn well at Ponty today

Alan Dudman's latest multiple comes from west Yorkshire, and he is looking for an in-form sprinter to back-up a recent success...

  • Trainer has 20% win and 45% placed stats at Pontefract

  • Sprinter can defy a penalty following HQ win

  • Alan Dudman has a 9/110.00 win double on the Sportsbook

Pontefract- 14:40: Back Midnight Thunder

Putting up a 2yo debutant has its risks, but the 14:40 at Pontefract doesn't look a particularly strong race and the 6f Maiden can hopefully go to Saeed bin Suroor's Midnight Thunder.

The Godolphin stalwart rarely has a juvenile runner let alone winner these days and this will be his first 2yo to run this season. Although eight winners all told for the trainer with such backing is a fairly pathetic return.

At least Midnight Thunder is bred to make an impact as a 2yo as two of his relations scored at that age - including Elegant Charm over 6f.

He has the best draw in one today with Joe Fanning a rare booking for the blue silks and the trainer's stats at Ponty are decent at 20% win and 45% placed, with 1-7 in those numbers for his juveniles at the course.

Recommended Bet

Back Midnight Thunder

SBK15/8

Pontefract - 16:10: Back Catch Cunningham

It's a slightly more conventional double today with prices at 2/13.00 and 5/23.50, as the fields are small and with a ton of odds-on shots at Kempton and Brighton's card as usual of catatonic quality, Pontefract looks the best option and as Catch Cunningham won so well last time, I am backing him to go in again.

He had the perfect set up last time at Newmarket with a pace to run at, and while he was saw plenty of daylight at HQ over the far side, he floated into contention with 2f to go, and once his jockey asked for the effort, he went away pretty easily, and in the process clocked a couple of sub-11 second sectionals.

The ground was good to firm at Newmarket and he has the same conditions today, and from stall three, expect Tom Eaves to sit slightly off the pace and the make his move from the turn into the straight.

He travels well and with 6f form, a stiff 5f will suit, and even with the penalty, he is nicely treated from his his form of 2022.

Recommended Bet

Back Catch Cunningham

SBK5/2
Recommended Bet

Back Alan's Pontefract double here

SBK9/1

Now read Daryl Carter's tips for Wednesday here

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +52.24pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +182.18pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Epsom Derby and Oaks

The Derby: Who will Ryan Moore ride at Epsom? Delacroix is 4/6 favourite

  • Max Liu
Horse racing at Epson
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday includes 11/1 Tipperary pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Tuesday Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Emerald to prove a Redcar gem

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back 4/1 Firebrand on return at Ballinrobe

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Wolverhampton duo worth a serious look for 13/2 Tuesday double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Wolverhampton duo worth a serious look for 13/2 Tuesday double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a flyer on 9/2 Flight in Irish 1000 Guineas

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

It's an American Affair

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

Rachael Blackmore Exclusive: Retirement, career and what's next

  • Joe Dyer

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman
Weighed In

He's not one for the Derby

  • Max Liu