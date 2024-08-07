Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Charm can cash in on class-drop at Brighton

Lots of racing action to consider

The 14:25 at Brighton has the makings of a good pace set-up, and Wrestling Revenue could benefit from it. He moves up in grade, but he relished a strong pace the twice he has run here this term and is likely to get it again. He couldn't lay a glove on two at Lingfield last time, but that is a downhill track more suitable to speedsters and effectively four furlongs where the leaders do not come back to the field, and this is a sharp contrast.

Today, he returns to Brighton, which offers a stiff uphill finish, and he has twice handled this track excellently well (2-2). He has shown chunks of improvement in the two races he has run here, and today, he has a small field where every runner has gone forward at some point. On the face of it, he looks a little exposed. However, I am willing to put a line through downhill tracks Lingfield and Chepstow this season, leaving him entirely unexposed on turf in Britain. Night On Earth is a habitual front-runner, as are Grace Angel and So Smart, while Dapperling returns from a break following three poor runs and has also led.

He needs to be delivered late, and he gets Jack Doughty's five-pound claim, meaning he receives chunks of weight from mainly exposed rivals.

He could be the play there, but I don't like building a case solely expecting a pace collapse. Still, I expect him to go off bigger than his opening 11/43.75, and it's another race I will be monitoring in the market looking for 7/24.50 or bigger.

Over at Pontefract at 16:40, I was keen to get involved with Emily Post at 20/121.00 or bigger, but her price is almost half that. She won the race last year, and her two efforts at Pontefract have been her best by far.

Furthermore, as with last term, she has been given a short break before returning here. Her trainer, Michael Dods, has a good recent record in the race, and she has been overlooked for the admittedly unexposed favourite. Still, the favourite returns from an unexplained absence and his win at Lingfield was speedy. Having proven vulnerable at the finish over seven in the past, he may be no good thing here. I would be keen at the correct odds to play. However, the more I went through this race, the more chances I gave to many others.

Quintus Arrius ran well at Hamilton last time, and is still unexposed when racing with no headgear and could be a player from stall three. Another is Oso Rapido, who loves fast ground and is very well handicapped. While Chester is not his track, there was encouragement there last time. It was too trappy to add to the column, but I will look to get Formidable Force beaten. Hopefully, this helps if you're looking to play.

The early contests at Kempton this evening provide an interesting watch. At 17:55, Yaroogh returns to the track following a 75-day break. The reason for his absence is unknown, but he looked pretty smart in beating a subsequent Group 2 placed rival at Haydock when last seen, and despite his penalty, he must be respected for William Haggas. In the same race, Ralph Beckett unleashes a beautifully bred daughter of New Bay that must be monitored closely, and John Gosden saddles a Kingman newcomer and half-brother to the smart Royal Marine. Still, the Haggas horse drawn in stall one should make his experience count. There was a differing of opinion between bookmakers here, with the Sportsbook going as short at 11/102.11. That must ease.

Arabian Light 1/31.33 is expected to perform well under penalty in the following 18:25 contest.

There's a fascinating Maiden contest at Yarmouth at 18:40. James Webb, Northern Ruler and Padesha all clash. James Webb's form looks a little in and out at present, and his rating of 84 may flatter him, so using that as an angle may not be wise. He needs to bounce back from a poor effort at Pontefract last time, but soft ground is likely an excuse. There wasn't much between James Webb and Padesha when they met on debut. The latter came out on top. The former was granted no clear run. They are closely matched, offering little in the way of improvement. Northern Ruler was outpaced throughout his debut at Windsor behind Roi De France, but that's narrowly the best form on offer, and the move up in distance and having had just one run makes him the horse to beat, but 4/51.80 is outrageously short, and he must come out in price.

Sword would have been the NAP at Kempton at 18:55 until I saw the 8/111.73 price tag. That's far too short for this column. The John and Thady Gosden runner was marked down as a winner in waiting following his latest run at Newmarket when narrowly held by a smart rival.

The three-year-old made smooth headway alongside a very useful-looking William Haggas horse when applied with first-time cheekpieces, and he improved significantly on the figures despite going down by a nose. The pair pulled well clear of a Roger Varian horse that had previously had form with the selection and had been narrowly beaten by the smart Almaqam on debut. The form lines of Sword suggest he is worth every inch of his mark of 87, and he now returns to the scene of his debut effort, when beaten just two lengths by Irish Derby fourth Matsuri. He holds a good draw in stall three, and today, the cheekpieces are switched for the blinkers, so I expect him to improve again.

At Kempton this evening at 19:25, Sea Just In Time returns to the track for William Haggas. This filly looked excellent on her debut at Newmarket when trouncing her rivals but fell well short at Goodwood when beaten at odds of 1/21.50. The Goodwood run may have been too bad to be true, and rumours were flying that she hadn't impressed in her work on the lead-up to the race. She is worth another chance to confirm the promise of her debut success with only one legitimate rival to beat (Beeley). However, 8/111.73 doesn't interest me one bit, and it's almost as though the market has forgotten she has a bit to prove.

Charming Whisper--5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook--has improved with each outing this season and equipped himself well with a fourth-place finish in a hot Class 2 contest at Newmarket despite not having a clear run and his rider dropping the whip in the closing stages. He is expected to relish the drop in grade, and he should enjoy this stiff uphill finish over the 1m trip that he stays well and arrives in career-best form.

This is much more straightforward than Newmarket now dipped back into a Class 4 0-80, and Sean D Bowen's three-pound claim makes life a little easier. His Yarmouth victory over Ebt's Guard took a boost when that one went down narrowly at Goodwood last week, while the fifth has won two of his three starts since.

The selection will likely prove outpaced coming down the hill, but this track's configuration typically ensures a solid gallop, and he will finish off his strongly. Blenheim Star is feared most despite this being a step up in grade with a perfect 2-2 record at Brighton, and Optiva Star holds form figures of 2111 here. Still, those two rivals have been running well in much lesser company than Charming Whisper, so providing the selection runs to the level of his Newmarket fourth, he will prove tough to beat, but 5/23.50 is the absolute basement price followers should take.