Alan goes for a 62/1 double on the All-Weather

Crystal Guard has a good chance of staying

Course specialist Rocket Rod a big price at 8/1 9.00

No. 10 (4) Crystal Guard (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 46

The writing was on the wall with the drift on Cast No Shadow yesterday, but the drift on Crystal Guard this morning, while not nearly as volatile, puts him more into bet territory at 6/17.00.

The 2m Handicap to open the Newcastle card is a pretty shocking affair and the favourite Spirit Of Ash doesn't look totally certain of staying. Heatherdown Hero is the second favourite and is another stepping up in distance to prove stamina.

And with those question marks on the principals, Crystal Guard has a reasonable chance of getting the trip again after running at 2m at Wolverhampton last time.

The time wasn't great, but he at least caught the eye in a low grade with the way he stayed on from a wide position and looks worth persevering with in staying races.

He did win over the extended 1m4f at Newcastle last season from a mark of 56 and he's down to 46 today having been dropped 1lb from Wolves.

Back Crystal Guard @ 6/17.00 Bet now

No. 12 (12) Rocket Rod (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 12 Trainer: Geoffrey Harker

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 67

It's another small stakes day today with the poor All-Weather menu, but Rocket Rod is again a big enough price at 8/19.00 to consider as an each-way bet in the 17:10.

He is back over C&D off the same mark (67) as last time in a race where he was held up and met trouble in the closing stages on the rail and was short of room.

It happens at Newcastle a fair bit when they start picking up in the closing stages, but he does go well at the track and is a three-time winner here.

Those three wins came in the summer of 2022, so it's a while ago now, but he landed one off 63 with a bit in hand. He does need a bit of luck with his run style as he is often held up and switched off, but he goes well here and is pretty adaptable between 7f and 1m, so he will be alert to the possibility if the race develops into a sprint.

The draw in 12 is usually positive for me down the straight track, but do expect the potential for traffic problems again.

Back Rocket Rod @ 8/19.00 Bet now