No. 7 No Cruise Yet SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Sam England

Jockey: Jonathan England

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 114

Two Nationals on Sunday with the Munster version in Ireland and the Durham one in Sedgefield, and the opening leg is in the north east with No Cruise Yet at 3/13.95.

In terms of stamina, No Cruise Yet is bang there judged on his third in the Eider last winter and second in the North Wales National at Bangor on his previous run in February.

Soft conditions hold no fears either as he has a win under his belt in testing ground at Haydock over 3m5f, so there is plenty in his favour today.

The chaser is a brilliant jumper of a fence too, and back at Sedgefield - a track where he is a previous winner, he has a big chance if cherry ripe for his return from a low weight.

No. 10 Imperial Data (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Ross Chapman

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 109

Imperial Data has been in rattling good form recently for trainer Rebecca Menzies and the 6yo is another with a low weight and Sedgefield winning form that should go well.

The 7yo was strong on the Sportsbook this morning too, backed from 11/43.70 into 7/42.70, although I am hoping he might drift again.

He scored at Kelso last month and looked very strong at the end of the race with the way he stayed and he backed it up with success switching to a handicap over CD last time.

Imperial Data needs to brush up on his jumping as he did make a big error at Kelso, but he looks tailor-made for 3m down the line, and I can see him outstaying the field to justify his market support.

Good ground has been to his liking so far with his two victories, and while he has different conditions today, but he has come back strongly after wind surgery.

