No. 2 No Cruise Yet SBK 11/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Sam England

Jockey: Jonathan England

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 116

No Cruise Yet was a drifter this morning for the North Yorkshire National at Catterick, and the price of 11/26.50 has sucked me in for a horse who has the stamina and is well equipped for these long distance races.

He was third and 10L behind Kitty's Light in last term's Eider at Newcastle, and that was a fairly good run considering he was keen in that for a fair chunk of the race.

Considering he was placed there from 116 he has to go close today off the same mark.

The chaser finished second to Tommie Beau in the Durham National at Sedgefield in October and was last seen off a break of 53 days at Newcastle over 3m, which for a dour stayer, was on the sharp side, and he'll be happy returning to a longer distance today and I rate him as a pretty big player.

Back No Cruise Yet @ 11/26.50 Bet now

No. 10 (3) Q Twenty Boy (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Mark Usher

Jockey: Georgia Dobie

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

There's no dressing up the 19:00 Classified contest at Chelmsford, and it's an absolute shocker, but I backed Q Twenty Boy last time and was most disappointing, so I have to give him a chance in this catalogue of horrors.

He ran no sort of race last time over C&D, but horses are written off quickly after a poor run, but he'd been consistent before, so has some currency in the bank.

Previously he finished second over 5f but did win over C&D earlier in the winter under 7lb claimer Alicia Perkins, and Georgia Dobie takes over tonight.

Different tactics under Perkins were employed in October as he was on the pace, but he's usually held up and came from the back with a strong final couple of furlongs to win in September.

He's lowly rated and was once in the 60s so he's on a good mark, and one of his rivals here is rated 17.

Back Q Twenty Boy @ 4/15.00 Bet now