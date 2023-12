Listed Quebec the feature at Lingfield

Blanchland a drifter this morning to 5/1 6.00

Alan Dudman has a 36/1 double for Sunday

No. 5 (3) Blanchland (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Some smart sorts line up in the feature at Lingfield today with the Listed Quebec Stakes and with three horses rated 105 and 107, it's good to have a bit of quality on Sunday with the loss of Warwick and Uttoxeter.

Blanchland has always had the look of a horse who could bridge the gap from handicaps to higher levels and he appears to have taken to the All-Weather well with 2-4 so far on artificials.

One of his standout performances came at Newcastle in October - winning with a bit in hand from a mark of 104. That suited him with a strong pace to run at, and it was telling that his two best sectional times were at the end - very much in keeping with his pedigree as he is a son of Farhh and they stay well.

He comes down to 1m2f today having dipped his toes into Listed races at Kempton over 1m4f, but he did win the Group 3 Zetland as a 2yo over the distance.

A slight drift from 7/24.50 to 9/25.50 doesn't put me off, and he can be a big player here.

Back Blanchland @ 5/16.00 Bet now

No. 1 (11) Count Otto (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Amanda Perrett

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 82

Count Otto hasn't been gifted an easy draw out in 11 for the 14:24, but he's a real course specialist at Lingfield and I would rather him back at 5s than some of his rivals.

The veteran 8yo has a good record here and is an eight-time winner on the All-Weather - so he is fully deserving of his top weight status.

He ran well behind Intervention last time at the track with the blinkers back on with the hood and he has been dropped 1lb after that.

Usually up with the pace and a fairly straightforward ride, I am backing him to return to winning ways as he is proven in 0-90 class and this looks a drop in grade down to 0-80.

Back Count Otto @ 5/16.00 Bet now