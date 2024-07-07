Horse Racing Tips: Count on Goldie for a Summer Mile Sunday double

First selection well treated for Easterby

Five furlongs in an Amateur Riders' Handicap isn't the easiest to untangle, but Count d'Orsay has to have a chance here for trainer Tim Easterby.

The selection hasn't won for a long time, but he's down in class today and had no joy whatsoever with the draw at Chester last time.

He was out wide, the widest of all in the field and was thrashed in last, but that was a 0-88, and Chester is a law unto itself.

Previously he had run his best race of the season when second at Hamilton behind Digital as the action unfolded nearside, and Digital proved to be extremely well treated.

In 2022 he was rated in the 90s, so he's well handicapped for sure off 71 today and I can see the long straight at Ayr suiting him. A bit of rain wouldn't go amiss either.

Recommended Bet Back Count d'Orsay SBK 15/2

Some in-form horses are in the 16:10 1m Handicap - and it's the Summer Mile at Ayr which looks the best race on the card with a few potential improvers.

Abduction is one of the oldest at six, and there probably isn't much room in terms of his mark, but I like the angle of him trying 1m on Sunday and is worth a shot at staying for Jim Goldie.

He was well down the field in ninth last time at Haydock, but that was a fair race and he was only seen off by over 3L. Previously he had performed well when third at Haydock in soft conditions.

The 6yo has a good record at Ayr and absolutely bolted up at the track last season over 7f.

He is usually ridden with a good pace to run at and take aim from the back and I expect him to be held up again by Paul Mulrennan - especially with him exploring the new trip. But he goes well here, acts on good and softer and is an easier race than what we've seen him in so far in 2024.

Recommended Bet Back Abduction SBK 15/2