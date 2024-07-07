Horse Racing Tips: Count on Goldie for a Summer Mile Sunday double
Alan Dudman heads to the west coast of Scotland on Sunday for his latest Sportsbook multiple with two tips at Ayr...
-
First selection well treated for Easterby
-
Abduction worth a shot at staying 1m
-
Alan Dudman has two tips at Ayr for his latest multiple
-
Champions Full Gallop - coming soon to ITV
Ayr - 14:30: Back Count d'Orsay
Five furlongs in an Amateur Riders' Handicap isn't the easiest to untangle, but Count d'Orsay has to have a chance here for trainer Tim Easterby.
The selection hasn't won for a long time, but he's down in class today and had no joy whatsoever with the draw at Chester last time.
He was out wide, the widest of all in the field and was thrashed in last, but that was a 0-88, and Chester is a law unto itself.
Previously he had run his best race of the season when second at Hamilton behind Digital as the action unfolded nearside, and Digital proved to be extremely well treated.
In 2022 he was rated in the 90s, so he's well handicapped for sure off 71 today and I can see the long straight at Ayr suiting him. A bit of rain wouldn't go amiss either.
Ayr - 16:10: Back Abduction
Abduction (Fr)
- J: Paul Mulrennan
- T: Jim Goldie
- F:
Some in-form horses are in the 16:10 1m Handicap - and it's the Summer Mile at Ayr which looks the best race on the card with a few potential improvers.
Abduction is one of the oldest at six, and there probably isn't much room in terms of his mark, but I like the angle of him trying 1m on Sunday and is worth a shot at staying for Jim Goldie.
He was well down the field in ninth last time at Haydock, but that was a fair race and he was only seen off by over 3L. Previously he had performed well when third at Haydock in soft conditions.
The 6yo has a good record at Ayr and absolutely bolted up at the track last season over 7f.
He is usually ridden with a good pace to run at and take aim from the back and I expect him to be held up again by Paul Mulrennan - especially with him exploring the new trip. But he goes well here, acts on good and softer and is an easier race than what we've seen him in so far in 2024.
Now read more tips for Sunday
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Champions Full Gallop: Six-part docuseries coming soon to ITV
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Room Service to deliver at Pontefract
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Tuesday Racing Tips: Well-bred Doha can pass the test up in grade says Timeform
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman Antepost Tips: Three handicap tips at 16/1, 14/1 and 25/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman Antepost Tips: Three handicap tips at 16/1, 14/1 and 25/1 for Saturday