Horse Racing Tips: Channon strike-rate to continue with Mann in Thursday 22/1 double

It's not an easy card at Chelmsford by any means this evening and the lack of runners means there is little room for any sort of each-way bet, but Kitaro Kich looks a fair enough price at 9/25.50 for trainer George Baker.

From January, Baker is 5-15 at 33% and three of those wins have come from Kitaro Kich as he's going through his own personal tour of the All-Weather tracks with successes at Chelmsford, Lingfield and Wolverhampton.

He has flown up the weights from his Wolves win off 57 and he's some 20lb higher now, and while he was beaten at odds-on last time out at Chelmsford, he didn't do an awful lot wrong in the race.

Kitaro Kich gave the impression there he won't mind stepping up in distance to 1m2f, but he had more than enough pace to win over 7f at Chelmsford in February and scored with plenty in hand there, so there's no reason to deviate from the 1m or 7f races at the moment.

He's drawn in three under regular rider Neil Callan, who usually has him midfield just off the pace in a position to attack into the straight.

Jack Channon's recent form has been bordering on rampant - he's 7-12 in the last month at a strike-rate nudging 59%, and shows a profit too of 10.80 to level stakes, and it's difficult to see beyond his Lightening Mann in the closing 20:30 race.

He made two starts as a juvenile last summer, and his second race at Doncaster looked a fair one at the time with some well-bred sorts, but he wasn't seen after July and was subsequently gelded in October as his absence continued.

Therefore it was good to see him back on track when making a winning return at Lingfield three weeks ago, and while not a strong race, he finished off strongly down the inside to break his maiden tag.

On that run, and indeed, pedigree, he should appreciate this step up from 1m to 1m2f this evening and with a mark allocated of 75 in a 0-75, he sneak in here off top weight and can improve again.

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00