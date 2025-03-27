Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 9/1 Wolverhampton tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections across the cards on Thursday

Consistent Come On John can make the frame

Charming Whisper makes appeal at the weights

Course-and-distance winner Come On John is a consistent type who usually makes the frame. In his previous four runs, including on three occasions at this track, he has finished among the first three, winning once at the beginning of March from a mark of 51.

Beaten a short distance in his other outings, he has shown he can be competitive from a higher mark when upped 4lb for his victory in recent efforts, and can pose a threat from 56 here under the in-form Hector Crouch.

The son of Kodiac has amassed plenty of experience throughout his career so far, and he's worth keeping on side in familiar surroundings when racing at Wolverhampton.

From a workable mark, Come On John makes appeal for trainer James Owen at a price of 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Come On John in 15:20 Wolverhampton SBK 7/2

Seven-year-old Sailed Away caught the eye in fourth at Market Rasen when last seen, staying on well on his reappearance following a 136-day break. Dropped 1lb for the effort, the Stuart Edmunds-trained gelding is only 2lb above his last winning mark, making appeal at the weights under Charlie Hammond.

Last season, the son of Sea The Moon showed a consistent level of form in handicap company. Given an opening mark of 82 following three modest efforts over hurdles, Sailed Away finished second to Good Time Ahead when sent off as the 2/13.00 favourite at Fakenham, before going on to finish second at both Huntingdon and Wetherby, too, when close behind the respective eventual winners.

Whilst he wasn't quite as impressive at Taunton and in his first start at Market Rasen, he was able to win comfortably at Huntingdon on his final start of the season, winning well from the front to break his maiden. This trip appears to suit and he remains open to further progression, capable of being competitive and improve beyond his current mark.

At odds of 13/27.50, he's one to keep onside.

Recommended Bet Back Sailed Away in 17:10 Southwell SBK 13/2

Four-year-old gelding Invincible Speed could make it third time lucky for his new connections, having changed hands for 15,000gns in the autumn, leaving the James Tate operation to join Mark Loughnane.

On debut for his current yard, the son of Invincible Spirit was unable to make any impression when last of the field over 6f here, perhaps needing his first outing of the year following a gelding operation, a 93-day break, and change of yards.

In his latest start at Kempton, Invincible Speed put in an improved effort and appeared to still be travelling well prior to the final furlong in which he weakened. The drop back to 5f should suit based on that effort, and he's dropped a further 2lb in his handicap rating, now running from 75.

Now 3lb below his last winning mark, returning over a course-and-distance which has seen him succeed in the past, the gelding could be ready to strike again, with Billy Loughnane, who has a 21 percent strike-rate for the yard this year, in the saddle.

Recommended Bet Back Invincible Speed E/W in 18:45 Wolverhampton SBK 9/1

Philip McBride-trained Charming Whisper has slipped to a mark of 77 and has 5lb claimer Warren Fentiman in the saddle here, making him an attractive contender at the weights.

The four-year-old made his return to action over course-and-distance last month when finishing a four-and-a-quarter-length fourth to Urban Lion following a 113-day break. He may have needed the run on that occasion as last season he was able to win on his second run following an absence, and also improved plenty for his first racecourse appearance to win his following start during his debut campaign in 2023.

Last season, the son of Charm Spirit showed progression and was able to be somewhat competitive in higher class company on Newmarket's July Course. On that occasion, Charming Whisper finished a three-and-a-quarter-length fourth to First Conquest, staying on well from the rear to pass the likes of subsequent Listed placed Qirat, who is now rated 99. The winner from that race has since recorded Group Three success and placed in Group Two company at Meydan, too.

Considering some of the form he has shown previously, particularly at a higher level, Charming Whisper makes plenty of appeal now competing in a 0-78 rated handicap. From his current rating he should be competitive, and he can improve on his reappearance to return to form.