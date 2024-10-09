Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Catch two handicap picks in Navan 83/1 each-way double

Navan Racecourse
Navan's final two races both have four places on the Sportsbook

Alan Dudman heads to Navan on Wednesday with a big price pair for his each-way double...

  • Personal best from Navan handicapper last time

  • Back outsider to break his duck in closing race

  • Alan Dudman plays each-way with four places in both Navan tips

Navan - 16:57: Back Gotta Catch'em All @ 6/17.00 E/W

The two divisions of the 1m2f Handicap round off the card and it's where I am looking to dig out a bet in both legs and Gotta Catch'em All is favoured (by me anyway) to break his maiden tag.

In truth it's not much of a race, and save for Plunkett Street, who was a winner over CD last time, this looks there for the taking against a bunch of horses with meagre records.

Gotta Catch'em All at least ran a personal best last time at Bellewstown over 1m4f - by far and away his best effort too and watching the replay from that performance, he made quite a bold move on the inside down the far side to get himself into contention. With the way he travelled to make ground, he could well be treated fairly off a mark of 60.

My gut feeling was at Bellewstown he met a stronger stayer as he was wilting a bit inside the final furlong. Considering he raced prior over 7f, it was quite a staggering increase in distance.

A drop down to 1m2f will suit him I am sure, and considering he has only raced six times, it's not a cause to jettison him just yet.

Plunkett Street's win was his first from 11 attempts last time and he had a hard race there, plus his best seems to be on quick-ish ground. I think he is vulnerable and while we have to overlook the fact that rider Siobhan Rutledge is on the cold list and without a winner from her last 56 rides but I'll go with the 9/2 here.

Recommended Bet

Back Gotta Catch'em All in the 16:57 Navan

SBK6/1

Navan - 17:27: Back Thefullbackline @ 11/112.00 E/W

There's a famous saying that goes "There's no show without punch", and while the 17:27 lacks any sort of punch or punchy opponent, I'll be giving another chance to Thefullbackline here at a big price of 12/113.00.

The five-year-old's record is even worse than Gotta Catch'em All's as he's 0-15 but he ran a decent race last time at Down Royal in soft ground - a race where I put him up in the column at a big price and he got going too late to finish third at a big price of 16/1.

The first and second at Down Royal made the running and sat in second, where as Thefullbackline had to come from a lot further back.

He runs from the same mark of 58 and was backed from 10s last night into 9s but has gone back out to 12/113.00 this morning and we do have the four places on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet

Back Thefullbackline E/W in the 17:27 Navan

SBK11/1
Recommended Bet

Back Alan's Navan E/W Double on Wednesday

SBK83/1

Now read Paul Nicholls on his jumps' stars for the season here!

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +57.78pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +181.08pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday from 14/1 to 100/1

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Kevin Blake

2025 Irish Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Fairyhouse feature

  • Kevin Blake
Betfair Tipster Kevin Blake
Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Bank Holiday Monday Rides: Harry Des Ongrais can be in the Irish Grand National shake up

  • Rachael Blackmore
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    2025 Irish Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Fairyhouse feature

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Bank Holiday Monday Rides: Harry Des Ongrais can be in the Irish Grand National shake up

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Skelton handicap debutant at Fakenham

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back Charlton and Tate for Easter success in Kempton double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back Charlton and Tate for Easter success in Kempton double

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Roaring Legend is the Nap

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Scottish Grand National Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

It's a Willie and Rory story

  • Editor
Weighed In

Wet Eyes Willie

  • Editor