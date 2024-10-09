Horse Racing Tips: Catch two handicap picks in Navan 83/1 each-way double

Personal best from Navan handicapper last time

Back outsider to break his duck in closing race

Alan Dudman plays each-way with four places in both Navan tips

The two divisions of the 1m2f Handicap round off the card and it's where I am looking to dig out a bet in both legs and Gotta Catch'em All is favoured (by me anyway) to break his maiden tag.

In truth it's not much of a race, and save for Plunkett Street, who was a winner over CD last time, this looks there for the taking against a bunch of horses with meagre records.

Gotta Catch'em All at least ran a personal best last time at Bellewstown over 1m4f - by far and away his best effort too and watching the replay from that performance, he made quite a bold move on the inside down the far side to get himself into contention. With the way he travelled to make ground, he could well be treated fairly off a mark of 60.

My gut feeling was at Bellewstown he met a stronger stayer as he was wilting a bit inside the final furlong. Considering he raced prior over 7f, it was quite a staggering increase in distance.

A drop down to 1m2f will suit him I am sure, and considering he has only raced six times, it's not a cause to jettison him just yet.

Plunkett Street's win was his first from 11 attempts last time and he had a hard race there, plus his best seems to be on quick-ish ground. I think he is vulnerable and while we have to overlook the fact that rider Siobhan Rutledge is on the cold list and without a winner from her last 56 rides but I'll go with the 9/2 here.

Recommended Bet Back Gotta Catch'em All in the 16:57 Navan SBK 6/1

There's a famous saying that goes "There's no show without punch", and while the 17:27 lacks any sort of punch or punchy opponent, I'll be giving another chance to Thefullbackline here at a big price of 12/113.00.

The five-year-old's record is even worse than Gotta Catch'em All's as he's 0-15 but he ran a decent race last time at Down Royal in soft ground - a race where I put him up in the column at a big price and he got going too late to finish third at a big price of 16/1.

The first and second at Down Royal made the running and sat in second, where as Thefullbackline had to come from a lot further back.

He runs from the same mark of 58 and was backed from 10s last night into 9s but has gone back out to 12/113.00 this morning and we do have the four places on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Thefullbackline E/W in the 17:27 Navan SBK 11/1