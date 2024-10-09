Horse Racing Tips: Catch two handicap picks in Navan 83/1 each-way double
Alan Dudman heads to Navan on Wednesday with a big price pair for his each-way double...
-
Personal best from Navan handicapper last time
-
Back outsider to break his duck in closing race
-
Alan Dudman plays each-way with four places in both Navan tips
Navan - 16:57: Back Gotta Catch'em All @ 6/17.00 E/W
The two divisions of the 1m2f Handicap round off the card and it's where I am looking to dig out a bet in both legs and Gotta Catch'em All is favoured (by me anyway) to break his maiden tag.
In truth it's not much of a race, and save for Plunkett Street, who was a winner over CD last time, this looks there for the taking against a bunch of horses with meagre records.
Gotta Catch'em All at least ran a personal best last time at Bellewstown over 1m4f - by far and away his best effort too and watching the replay from that performance, he made quite a bold move on the inside down the far side to get himself into contention. With the way he travelled to make ground, he could well be treated fairly off a mark of 60.
My gut feeling was at Bellewstown he met a stronger stayer as he was wilting a bit inside the final furlong. Considering he raced prior over 7f, it was quite a staggering increase in distance.
A drop down to 1m2f will suit him I am sure, and considering he has only raced six times, it's not a cause to jettison him just yet.
Plunkett Street's win was his first from 11 attempts last time and he had a hard race there, plus his best seems to be on quick-ish ground. I think he is vulnerable and while we have to overlook the fact that rider Siobhan Rutledge is on the cold list and without a winner from her last 56 rides but I'll go with the 9/2 here.
Navan - 17:27: Back Thefullbackline @ 11/112.00 E/W
There's a famous saying that goes "There's no show without punch", and while the 17:27 lacks any sort of punch or punchy opponent, I'll be giving another chance to Thefullbackline here at a big price of 12/113.00.
The five-year-old's record is even worse than Gotta Catch'em All's as he's 0-15 but he ran a decent race last time at Down Royal in soft ground - a race where I put him up in the column at a big price and he got going too late to finish third at a big price of 16/1.
The first and second at Down Royal made the running and sat in second, where as Thefullbackline had to come from a lot further back.
He runs from the same mark of 58 and was backed from 10s last night into 9s but has gone back out to 12/113.00 this morning and we do have the four places on the Sportsbook.
Now read Paul Nicholls on his jumps' stars for the season here!
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +57.78pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +181.08pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
2025 Irish Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Fairyhouse feature
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Bank Holiday Monday Rides: Harry Des Ongrais can be in the Irish Grand National shake up
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Skelton handicap debutant at Fakenham
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Back Charlton and Tate for Easter success in Kempton double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Back Charlton and Tate for Easter success in Kempton double