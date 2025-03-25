Horse Racing Tips: Carroll to continue on the hotlist in Tuesday Newcastle double

Alex has the greater stamina for Carroll and Doughty

Rossa Ryan can follow up with Midnightattheoasis at Newcastle

Alan Dudman is looking for a second winning double this week at 8/1 9.00 on Tuesday

We are now NRNB on the 2025 Grand National





Tony Carroll and Jack Doughty have proved to be a fairly potent duo this winter with Carroll 3-12 at Newcastle this term at 25% and the pair together at the venue are 3-9 at 33% and six placed at 66%. We have them on our side today with Alex The Great, who has obviously helped those stats.

There are not many winners in this field apart form the in-form favourite Market House, but Alex The Great has been running well this winter over 2m and scooted home easily over course and distance last time by an impressive 5L.

He whizzed through the field and even had enough in the tank to float around the front two in the closing stages and won with so much in hand, the rise of 5lb to 64 might not be enough here.

Indeed, his final sectional at the end of 2m last time was 12.51 seconds - nearly a second quicker than the 13.40 clocked by the runner-up.

Market House is the 13/82.63 favourite but has been running with success over shorter 1m4f and this is a big step up in trip where as the selection has proven course and distance form.

Recommended Bet Back Alex The Great in the 17:45 at Newcastle SBK 6/4





Rossa Ryan has proved himself consistently as the best rider this winter and the five-year-old has good chance in a poor race to follow up his latest win with Midnightattheoasis.

That victory 11 days ago for Phil McEntee broke a mini-losing spell for the trainer and a first winner since February for the yard and Midnightattheoasis might be suited to switching to Newcastle's 5f here following his Wolverhampton win.

He got a little outpaced and had to be rousted along into an early position just off the lead, and he also overcame some argy bargy and scrimmaging early in the race. However, Ryan knew exactly what needs doing at Wolverhampton and flew home on the outside - and with the way he finished off that race, should be strong in the finish at a stiffer track.

Last winter he was rated 60, so he's still treated attractively from 51.

Recommended Bet Back Midnightattheoasis in the 19:45 at Newcastle SBK 5/2

Recommended Bet Back Tuesday's double at Newcastle in one click here SBK 8/1

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95