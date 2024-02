Soft conditions to suit both picks on Monday

Expecting good things from chase debutant

Breeze Of Wind most progressive

No. 1 Doyen Du Bar (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Pauline Robson

Jockey: Craig Nichol

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 126

The 14:02 is a good little race and Carlisle is a nice track for a novice to start out and Doyen Du Bar is one of the most interesting runners on the card today.

I am surprised he is not favourite, and at 5/23.50 that's a fair price in a small field for his chase debut.

He couldn't have been more impressive in two novice hurdles' wins this term - bolting up by 5L at Ayr and following up with an even better display going in by 17L at Kelso.

The Kelso success three weeks ago was the quickest of the three 2m races on the card that day and he had no problem with the penalty.

He had previously been keen but the switch to front-running tactics has suited him, and that's never a bad thing at Carlisle.

Ticking a lot of boxes today with the ground and the mark for his debut, I like him a lot today.

Back Doyen Du Bar @ 5/23.50 Bet now

No. 4 Breeze Of Wind (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Stuart Coltherd

Jockey: Sam Coltherd

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 96

Stuart Coltherd's Breeze Of Wind is hopefully another fairly straightforward selection, and while 2/13.00 is fair enough and the price of the double pays around 10/111.00, the 7yo is lightly-raced and progressive and not many of his rivals in the field for the 16:07 are.

He scored at Hexham in December over 2m4f in testing ground, and I always like Hexham form at this level as I think it travels well. It's a track that takes some getting and jumping and he passed the test well with a wide-margin win there.

Another win followed subsequently at Uttoxeter last time upped to 3m, and he looks the type made for a stamina test and he will certainly get further.

I am surprised he is gone up only 5lb, which makes him still in the bracket to race in 0-100 company.

Back Breeze Of Wind @ 7/42.75 Bet now