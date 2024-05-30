Horse Racing Tips: Can Dazzler put it all in for once in Ffos Las Thursday double?

Lavelle prospect to make up for lost time

Today's opening race at Ffos Las has little depth and Guard Duty looks one of the more attractive options on the card in the Maiden Hurdle.

Emma Lavelle's 7yo runs after a 474-day absence and according to the trainer following his debut Bumper win at Southwell in 2022, he had been a handful to train and had a few niggling issues.

Still, he looked a fair prospect winning on good ground back then and was pitched in against Alan King's Favour And Fortune the following February - and would have got closer but for racing a bit too keen for his own good.

He could be quite a nice prospect over hurdles and at 5/23.50 with a little bit of experience behind him, he's a bigger price than the 11/82.38 on favourite Boyles Hill.

Lavelle appears on the hot trainers list with a profit of +13.00 to level stakes in the past month, and she's 4-16 at Ffos Las at 25% in the last five seasons.

The 16:08 at Ffos Las looks a good opportunity for Thatza Dazzler to convert a couple of his recent placed efforts and it was not a shock this morning to see him backed from 11/43.75 into 11/53.20 on the Sportsbook.

He's a fairly strong traveller and has a series of low trades in-running with two seconds and a third. Last time out at Uttoxeter he hit 2.186/5 on the Betfair Exchange but more tellingly with the way he can look dangerous, he hit 1.141/7 and 1.11/10 with two runner-up spots.

The hurdler looked a winner at Uttoxeter, but the final hurdle was dolled off and the dash put paid to his chances.

His previous two silver medals were both over CD and on both occasions he was outbattled having looked all over the winner. Undoubtedly he is well treated in this sort of grade and this is a poor race.

He'll travel well I am sure as he goes well here, and he'll need to be delivered perfectly and is dropping down from 0-105 to 0-95.

