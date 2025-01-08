Horse Racing Tips: Callan leads the charge in 16/1 Kempton double on Wednesday
Alan Dudman previews Kempton this evening with two tips on the card backed up by some impressive stats for his latest multiple...
-
Trainer with 2-5 in the last month at 40%
-
Sire stats over 2m point to a good run from tip in finale
-
Alan Dudman has a 16/117.00 double for evening action at Kempton
Kempton - 19:00: Back Drumstick @ 15/4
Drumstick
- J: Neil Callan
- T: John Gallagher
- F: 9459543-
Neil Callan isn't often used by John Gallagher but Callan is a good man to have on your side at Kempton with a 32% placed record dating back to 2005 here. Gallagher, who wouldn't have many runners at Kempton, is currently 2-5 at 40% since 9 December with a level stakes profit of +42.00.
The pair combine with Drumstick who seems to be improving slightly on the All-Weather after a couple of runs at Doncaster towards the back-end of the turf Flat season.
He was only beaten five lengths on Town Moor in a 0-85, a far stronger race, last November won by the well-treated Zip (who was rated 90 at the start of the year). Drumstick wasn't helped by being off the pace as the winner made all.
Drumstick was a massive price then and once more outran his odds at Kempton over CD in the same month, finishing fourth in an apprentice race where he met trouble and was denied a clear run.
A recent third at Newcastle was near a personal best run, once again with an apprentice on. Callan now takes over with the horse unchanged from 68 and a good draw in four this evening.
On his Doncaster effort he's off a mark he can win from and hopefully Gallagher can add to his recent couple of winners in the last month.
Kempton - 20:00: Back Jack McNamara @ 11/43.75
Jack Mcnamara (Ire)
- J: Jack Mitchell
- T: Simon Pearce
- F: 022-
Jack McNamara hasn't stood a lot of racing in his light career so far. He's a five-year-old with just three starts and he's a completely unexposed stayer trying 2m for the first time.
He's a hard one to get a handle on in terms of staying. He was brushed aside by five lengths by the impressive Java Raja for the Gosdens last time at Wolverhampton - a race where McNamara was travelling far better than the winner - but Java Raja is bred for stamina and, while under pressure before the turn, showed a bundle.
The selection was keen from the front and probably did a little too much but in a small field here with similar tactics, I give him a chance of staying with more experience now. I am very much swayed by the stats of his sire French Navy - who over 2m at Kempton has two winners from seven runners and four places at strike-rates of 29% and 57% placed - and those are superior to his overall strike-rate at Kempton. It reads 13% and 33% from 22 runners.
McNamara ran well in a Curragh maiden in October finishing in the runner-up spot over 1m4f at a massive price - he was a BSP 32.0 and hit 2.9 in-running, and the fact he was racing over 1m4f on just his second run gives hope there's a stayer. But those French Navy stats over 2m are good and hard to ignore.
Tonight is his first dip into a handicap from an opening mark of 78.
Now read Alan Dudman's latest antepost preview for this weekend at Kempton here!
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +29.56pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +168.04pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
