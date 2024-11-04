Horse Racing Tips: Bertie looks a sweet selection in Monday 10/1 double

Mark down to a winnable one for Kempton selection

Mare with 100% record at Southwell well backed

Alan Dudman has a 10/1 11.00 double for Monday at Kempton and Southwell

Bigbertiebassett was the 7/24.50 favourite last night on the Sportsbook and I will be a little surprised if he goes any bigger near to the race than the 4/15.00 and 9/25.50 that was floating around this morning as I think he has a super chance of winning for the first time this year.

In terms of back stories, few could match ol' Big Bertie, who once finished second to Rosallion on his debut at Newbury - how their paths have changed and never crossed again.

Bigbertiebassett looked a promising juvenile when winning and ran in a valuable Nursery at York when with Tom Dascombe but it's all gone a bit downhill for him since.

A mark of 78 was his starting point this term but that disappeared into the 60s with him in a poor campaign, but he produced something at least last time when returning to form at Kemptonover 1m when finishing second. He looked all over the winner going into the straight and with two furlongs to go the front two had surged three lengths ahead.

Whether he went too soon is open to debate, and he suffered ill-luck with the late rattle of Ten Commitments for an in-running pearler.

Back down to 7f surely has to bring about the win now and there will be no excuses, as while it's hard to say he didn't stay the 1m recently, he looks to be finding his feet over a more suitable trip as he's looked a non-stayer over 1m2f.

Front-running tactics served him well last time and while stall 10 is difficult, the visor first time can help with lift-off early.

Recommended Bet Back Bigbertiebassett in the 16:02 Kempton SBK 10/3

Coup De Force is one of two course and distance winners over the 6f at Southwell lining up in the 18:45, and she's been a force too on the Sportsbook - and she has been backed from 5/23.50 into 13/82.63. I do think she has an excellent chance.

Stuart Kittow's mare has been a model of consistency this year - and she's been holding her rating well and run another decent race last time at Kempton with a second off 75. That was a real old bunch finish there and she remains unchanged from that mark just five days on.

A return to Southwell is most certainly the big plus here as she is 2-2 at the track and she usually comes from midfield or off the pace and stall four looks ideal for her style of racing to get some cover and then peel off the rail down the centre.

She hasn't run a bad race in 2024 and her 100% record at the track can be maintained.

Recommended Bet Back Coup De Force in the 18:45 Southwell SBK 13/8