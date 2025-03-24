Horse Racing Tips: Be on the green team for Monday's 11/1 Wolverhampton double

Up to 1m6f looks a positive move for opening selection

Back a penalised runner after tidy win last time

Alan Dudman's two tips for Wolverhampton on Monday return 11/1 12.00 in a double

We are now NRNB on the 2025 Grand National





Wannabe Brave was the Sportsbook favourite last night at 5/23.50, but James Fanshawe's runner has drifted out to 4/15.00 this morning and might even walk further, so it could be telling that Green Team for Ian Williams is holding up well in the betting.

I thought he was the likeliest winner when first scanning the market and he boasts winning form over shorter from last time at 1m4f.

His stamina kicked in late against the smoother travelling Sant Alesso who made the running - indeed turning for home, Sant Alesso was going better and looked the likelier winner, but a surge with the stamina boosters kicking in reaped the dividends for Green Team, and on that run, will have little trouble with the extra two furlongs this evening.

He remains a well-handicapped horse if you go back far enough as in May 2023 he was rated 90 - while he's absolutely nowhere near that these days, a mark of 67 should not be problematic.

Recommended Bet Back Green Team in the 18:00 at Wolverhampton SBK 9/4





Ash Wednesday has enjoyed a terrific run of late and he is taken to churn out another success, although he does have the remarkable Bobby Joe Leg in opposition, who is going for a hat-trick at the grand old age of eleven. He has proved that time's winged chariot is not a hindrance.

Preference is for Heather Main's four-year-old under the penalty - who has won four of his last five starts and only lost out to the speedy Cliffcake over 6f recently, but all of his winning form is over 7f.

The grey is turning into a prolific winner on the All-Weather with four wins from six and won with a bit in hand last time at the track last Monday as he took a nice lead and was the beneficiary of a perfect ride from Jack Mitchell as he came down the centre, and I have maintained for a while that wide off the turn and away from the far rail is the best place to be.

The pace was fairly even and his final sectional of of 11.76 was greatly superior to the runner-up's 12.20, and that highlighted how much he had in hand, so a penalty is unlikely to stop his winning run.

Recommended Bet Back Ash Wednesday in the 19:00 at Wolverhampton SBK 11/4

Recommended Bet Back Monday's double at Wolverhampton in one click here SBK 11/1

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17