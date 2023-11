Alan had a place yesterday with Alghazaal

Barley can follow up a good run at Newcastle

Trainer at 18% in the last two weeks from 33 runners

No. 1 (4) Barley (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 80

Barley looks an interesting runner for Tim Easterby tonight at Wolverhampton, and I like the little drift on the Sportsbook from 7/24.40 to 11/26.40 for his chances.

He is able to sneak into this 0-78 from a mark of 80 and arrives into the race off the back of a decent second and very much a return to form from a tumbling mark.

That second came at Newcastle over 1m2f, and the feature of the race was the good gallop that suited those coming from off the pace - indicated by a race finishing speed of 98%.

The fact that he was able to finish well at a stiff track should lend itself to another good effort over tonight's trip and a couple of winners did come from off the pace at Wolverhampton last night.

He had lost his way prior after some promise for previous trainers Freddy and Martyn Meade, but he's down to a nice mark and is unexposed on the All-Weather.

In the last 14 days, Easterby is operating at a strike-rate of 18%, which is decent considering the yard have sent out a massive 33 runners.

No. 4 (4) Revoquable SBK 11/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 52

We're with Easterby again and his Revoquable has done the column a good turn recently winning at Newcastle, and I am backing him again to follow up at Wolverhampton.

He won quite comfortably in the north east last time - ridden prominently and the jockey had him in the perfect position at Newcastle on the stands' side rail.

The 4yo has gone only up 3lb and he's still on a decent mark considering he's been rated much higher in the past, and with a good draw tonight in four, it's hard not to see him being bounced out to push on and set the pace - or at least sit handy.

The selection is another who is lightly-raced on the All-Weather with two wins from nine, and in this grade, there will be plenty of opportunities to draw out a winter campaign.

With a couple of prominent racers on his inside, it's crucial he gets out with them.

