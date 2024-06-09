Horse Racing Tips: Back Vino to have a bit more luck in Sunday double

Perth selection off a low mark to be a force

Victrix to make up for luckless run last time

Alan Dudman has Sunday tips at Perth and Goodwood

Dapper Gent looks nicely treated today for his handicap debut and the drying conditions at Perth will be a plus to the horse seeking his first win.

This is a poor race, and the Maurice Barnes 7yo has a lowly mark of 84 against rivals who will struggle to win.

His two efforts that put him in the picture here were at Bangor and Hexham, and while the latter was a mere Selling Hurdle at a big price of 28/129.00, I find Hexham form usually stands up and travels well as if you stay there you can stay a trip anywhere.

The good ground conditions suited him well at Hexham too, and that was his second run back after a mammoth 498-day absence.

Last time out he finished second again at Bangor behind an unexposed filly who travelled well and had more pace to deal with the sharper track at Bangor.

I can see him staying on well down the long run for home at Perth, and his mark is appealing.

Recommended Bet Back Dapper Gent SBK 7/2

Vino Victrix appeared in this column on his latest run over the 2m at Goodwood and it was a bit of a horror show from start to finish.

Having been held up, he was caught out when the tempo quickened going into the straight. It was then a case of the okey cokey as he was outside, then in, back outside and then switched in behind horses with no chance of getting out.

He runs off the same mark of 87 today, and he's not only well treated on his form of 2023, but he's hovering around his last winning mark of 87 - which incidentally came over CD at Goodwood.

His recent run was his first of the season, so he could improve on that and the 6yo stayer has been in deeper races in time - including as a runner-up in the Cesarewitch.

I don't want to chase too many hard luck stories with the horse, but surely he has to be better than his latest outing which was a bit of a horror run.

Recommended Bet Back Vino Victrix SBK 7/2