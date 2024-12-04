Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Back two unexposed Dundalk handicappers for a 48/1 Wednesday double

Dundalk Racecourse
Two races appeal for Alan Dudman in today's double at Dundalk

It's Dundalk for Alan Dudman once more on Wednesday with another decent price multiple for the day's action...

  • First tip has drifted out to 12/113.00 on the Sportsbook for Dundalk

  • The World's Astage looks progressive from a winnable mark

  • Alan Dudman's Wednesday double pays 48/149.00

Dundalk - 17:30: Back Annaghmccanns @ 12/113.00

Some old familiar friends and foes are in the 17:30 at Dundalk but the one horse in here with a different profile to every other runner is the four-year-old Annaghmccanns.

Firstly, his price drifted big time this morning from 15/28.50 out to 12/113.00, but Lake Teo drifted out badly yesterday for the column, somewhat alarmingly too at one stage but still ran a pretty good race.

With just two starts he tries handicapping for the first time today off just 73 and against some rivals with a regressive profile, he looks a big enough price to take a punt on to continue his improvement and the 11/112.00 price is chunky.

A non-descript debut was followed by a very nice performance landing his maiden and he wasn't fancied at all in the betting as he was allowed to off at 16/117.00.

He travelled nicely over the far side just settled off the pace but the move from Wayne Lordan when moving on the outside to take second position was a decisive one as it allowed Lordan to peel off the bend for home in a great position down the centre of the track and he wasn't exactly stopping.

The front-runner that day caved in rapidly and the field were well strung out so I don't think the form is one to knock and a great draw in two today will help.

Recommended Bet

Back Annaghmccanns in the 17:30 Dundalk

SBK12/1

Dundalk - 18:30: Back The World's Astage @ 11/43.75

Diego Dias' The World's Astage is rolling and rolling with menace and I am backing him to complete the hat-trick in the 18:30.

His first win of the two came off a mark of 55 and he bettered that with another last time out off 63 and he looked miles ahead of his mark that day - with not only the way he travelled but the manner he was going compared to everything else in the field.

Today's trip looks ideal for him and he looks a fairly straightforward ride too judged on his win last month as Ronan Whelan had him poised in behind the pace and executed a lovely ride from the turn to run towards the stands' side.

Dias appears on the hot trainers' list with 2-6 at 33% (helped by the selection of course) with a profit of +4.75 to level stakes and that's doubled his tally for the entire year with four winners all told.

The draw in nine is tricky but it's not a huge field so Whelan has a chance to get out early and he is very much on the upgrade, and in keeping with his profile his price tumbled slightly this morning into 11/43.75, which is still more than a cromulent number.

Recommended Bet

Back The World's Astage in the 18:30 Dundalk

SBK11/4
Recommended Bet

Back Wednesday's double in one click here

SBK48/1

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +40.77pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +182.48pts

Alan Dudman avatar

Alan Dudman

Alan is a long term member of the Betting.Betfair team and has been a broadcaster and writer for over 20 years.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

