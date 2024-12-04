Horse Racing Tips: Back two unexposed Dundalk handicappers for a 48/1 Wednesday double

First tip has drifted out to 12/1 13.00 on the Sportsbook for Dundalk

The World's Astage looks progressive from a winnable mark

Alan Dudman's Wednesday double pays 48/1 49.00

Some old familiar friends and foes are in the 17:30 at Dundalk but the one horse in here with a different profile to every other runner is the four-year-old Annaghmccanns.

Firstly, his price drifted big time this morning from 15/28.50 out to 12/113.00, but Lake Teo drifted out badly yesterday for the column, somewhat alarmingly too at one stage but still ran a pretty good race.

With just two starts he tries handicapping for the first time today off just 73 and against some rivals with a regressive profile, he looks a big enough price to take a punt on to continue his improvement and the 11/112.00 price is chunky.

A non-descript debut was followed by a very nice performance landing his maiden and he wasn't fancied at all in the betting as he was allowed to off at 16/117.00.

He travelled nicely over the far side just settled off the pace but the move from Wayne Lordan when moving on the outside to take second position was a decisive one as it allowed Lordan to peel off the bend for home in a great position down the centre of the track and he wasn't exactly stopping.

The front-runner that day caved in rapidly and the field were well strung out so I don't think the form is one to knock and a great draw in two today will help.

Recommended Bet Back Annaghmccanns in the 17:30 Dundalk SBK 12/1

Diego Dias' The World's Astage is rolling and rolling with menace and I am backing him to complete the hat-trick in the 18:30.

His first win of the two came off a mark of 55 and he bettered that with another last time out off 63 and he looked miles ahead of his mark that day - with not only the way he travelled but the manner he was going compared to everything else in the field.

Today's trip looks ideal for him and he looks a fairly straightforward ride too judged on his win last month as Ronan Whelan had him poised in behind the pace and executed a lovely ride from the turn to run towards the stands' side.

Dias appears on the hot trainers' list with 2-6 at 33% (helped by the selection of course) with a profit of +4.75 to level stakes and that's doubled his tally for the entire year with four winners all told.

The draw in nine is tricky but it's not a huge field so Whelan has a chance to get out early and he is very much on the upgrade, and in keeping with his profile his price tumbled slightly this morning into 11/43.75, which is still more than a cromulent number.

Recommended Bet Back The World's Astage in the 18:30 Dundalk SBK 11/4