Horse Racing Tips: Back two unexposed Dundalk handicappers for a 48/1 Wednesday double
It's Dundalk for Alan Dudman once more on Wednesday with another decent price multiple for the day's action...
-
First tip has drifted out to 12/113.00 on the Sportsbook for Dundalk
-
The World's Astage looks progressive from a winnable mark
-
Alan Dudman's Wednesday double pays 48/149.00
Dundalk - 17:30: Back Annaghmccanns @ 12/113.00
Some old familiar friends and foes are in the 17:30 at Dundalk but the one horse in here with a different profile to every other runner is the four-year-old Annaghmccanns.
Firstly, his price drifted big time this morning from 15/28.50 out to 12/113.00, but Lake Teo drifted out badly yesterday for the column, somewhat alarmingly too at one stage but still ran a pretty good race.
With just two starts he tries handicapping for the first time today off just 73 and against some rivals with a regressive profile, he looks a big enough price to take a punt on to continue his improvement and the 11/112.00 price is chunky.
A non-descript debut was followed by a very nice performance landing his maiden and he wasn't fancied at all in the betting as he was allowed to off at 16/117.00.
He travelled nicely over the far side just settled off the pace but the move from Wayne Lordan when moving on the outside to take second position was a decisive one as it allowed Lordan to peel off the bend for home in a great position down the centre of the track and he wasn't exactly stopping.
The front-runner that day caved in rapidly and the field were well strung out so I don't think the form is one to knock and a great draw in two today will help.
Dundalk - 18:30: Back The World's Astage @ 11/43.75
Diego Dias' The World's Astage is rolling and rolling with menace and I am backing him to complete the hat-trick in the 18:30.
His first win of the two came off a mark of 55 and he bettered that with another last time out off 63 and he looked miles ahead of his mark that day - with not only the way he travelled but the manner he was going compared to everything else in the field.
Today's trip looks ideal for him and he looks a fairly straightforward ride too judged on his win last month as Ronan Whelan had him poised in behind the pace and executed a lovely ride from the turn to run towards the stands' side.
Dias appears on the hot trainers' list with 2-6 at 33% (helped by the selection of course) with a profit of +4.75 to level stakes and that's doubled his tally for the entire year with four winners all told.
The draw in nine is tricky but it's not a huge field so Whelan has a chance to get out early and he is very much on the upgrade, and in keeping with his profile his price tumbled slightly this morning into 11/43.75, which is still more than a cromulent number.
Now read Alan Dudman's latest antepost column for Sandown and Aintree this weekend here!
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +40.77pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +182.48pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ayr Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Camacho pair can feature in the first four on West coast
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ayr Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Camacho pair can feature in the first four on West coast
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ayr up to 10/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap