Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Back two Saturday chances on Derby Day for Epsom double

Derby Masar Epsom
Can Ancient Wisdom emulate Masar in Saturday's Derby for Charlie Appleby?

After landing a 32/1 double on Friday, including tipping the winner of the Oaks, Alan Dudman is backing Portsmouth and Ancient Wisdom in Saturday's Epsom double...

  • Portsmouth strong in betting for opening race

  • More rain will aid chances of Derby candidate

  • Alan Dudman has a Saturday Epsom double

Epsom - 13:25: Back Portsmouth

Portsmouth, the footballing the version enjoyed a terrific season in League One and the equine Portsmouth is a horse I want to stick with having put him up last time when finishing second at Goodwood.

He was a well-backed favourite last time and looked all over a winner when traded at 1.558/15 in-running. He got chinned late on by Michael Bell's Lavendar Hill Mob.

It was ultra-testing in terms of ground over the 1m2f that day (Portsmouth's first try at the trip), and while he saw it out well enough, the winner looked a far stronger stayer and I am sure he'll be seen over 1m4f in the future.

Portsmouth was keen too, which ultimately might have been his undoing, but he looks well handicapped off 83 and he'll have no problem with the soft conditions and a sharp track.

Expect him to be ridden handily again and he'll travel well and he was well backed on Friday from 9/25.50 into 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet

Back Portsmouth

SBK7/2

Epsom - 16:30: Back Ancient Wisdom

I certainly like something at a price in the Derby with Deira Mile at 25/126.00 each-way, but at the start of the week having toyed with Ancient Wisdom as a runner, many people have been on weather watch with him.

He needs some sort of soft in the description, and we could get our wish in what looks a wide-open race.

Dante form is to the fore here, and while he was thumped by Economics in that at York by 6L, he didn't have his ideal set of circumstances as the ground was on the quicker side and he'll surely come into his own over 1m4f.

It didn't help matters that William Buick got into a bit of a mess in behind when meeting trouble, but there were no excuses at all as he wouldn't have laid a glove on the winner.

Stamina looks his forte, and the more rain the better and his stamina won the day in last term's Group 1 Futurity. His trainer Charlie Appleby has been steadfast in saying he's a Derby horse in terms of the trip - even going back to his excellent win in the Autumn Stakes as a juvenile.

Recommended Bet

Back Ancient Wisdom

SBK5/1
Recommended Bet

Back Alan's Epsom double here

SBK26/1

Now read Daryl Carter's runner-by-runner guide for the Derby on Saturday

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +60.78pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +168.81pts

GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Epsom Derby and Oaks

Epsom Derby Runner-by-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter's counting on Troy

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.
Horse Racing Tips

2024 Epsom Derby: Find out who our expert writers are backing

  • James Mackie
Epsom Derby
Epsom Derby and Oaks

Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin adds a further three bets on Derby day

  • Tony Calvin
Betfair tipster Tony Calvin

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Derby Runner-by-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter's counting on Troy

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin adds a further three bets on Derby day

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore: City Of Troy the one to beat in Epsom Derby if back to best

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back two Saturday chances on Derby Day for Epsom double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Epsom Derby Verdict: City Of Troy to stamp his class

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

"It's not a strong Derby''

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

"At 20/1, he's a big old price now'

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

''A chastening experience, being exposed as a fraud''

  • Editor
Weighed In

''Audience - Is this the new top miler on the scene now?''

  • Editor