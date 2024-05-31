Horse Racing Tips: Back two Saturday chances on Derby Day for Epsom double

Portsmouth strong in betting for opening race

More rain will aid chances of Derby candidate

Alan Dudman has a Saturday Epsom double

Portsmouth, the footballing the version enjoyed a terrific season in League One and the equine Portsmouth is a horse I want to stick with having put him up last time when finishing second at Goodwood.

He was a well-backed favourite last time and looked all over a winner when traded at 1.558/15 in-running. He got chinned late on by Michael Bell's Lavendar Hill Mob.

It was ultra-testing in terms of ground over the 1m2f that day (Portsmouth's first try at the trip), and while he saw it out well enough, the winner looked a far stronger stayer and I am sure he'll be seen over 1m4f in the future.

Portsmouth was keen too, which ultimately might have been his undoing, but he looks well handicapped off 83 and he'll have no problem with the soft conditions and a sharp track.

Expect him to be ridden handily again and he'll travel well and he was well backed on Friday from 9/25.50 into 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Portsmouth SBK 7/2

I certainly like something at a price in the Derby with Deira Mile at 25/126.00 each-way, but at the start of the week having toyed with Ancient Wisdom as a runner, many people have been on weather watch with him.

He needs some sort of soft in the description, and we could get our wish in what looks a wide-open race.

Dante form is to the fore here, and while he was thumped by Economics in that at York by 6L, he didn't have his ideal set of circumstances as the ground was on the quicker side and he'll surely come into his own over 1m4f.

It didn't help matters that William Buick got into a bit of a mess in behind when meeting trouble, but there were no excuses at all as he wouldn't have laid a glove on the winner.

Stamina looks his forte, and the more rain the better and his stamina won the day in last term's Group 1 Futurity. His trainer Charlie Appleby has been steadfast in saying he's a Derby horse in terms of the trip - even going back to his excellent win in the Autumn Stakes as a juvenile.

Recommended Bet Back Ancient Wisdom SBK 5/1