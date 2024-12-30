Horse Racing Tips: Back two handicap debutants in 36/1 double

First tip unbeaten in two starts and runs in handicap for first time

Breakwater a big mover on the Sportsbook for Wolverhampton

Alan Dudman has an All-Weather 36/1 double for Monday

Wolverhampton's card contains a few of the old regulars, in fact most of the old regulars, but the 19:00 0-90 over 6f is the race of the night and I am siding with Filly One to maintain her unbeaten record.

She's two from two from her juvenile starts and while we haven't seen her since last December, she looks the most interesting prospect in a fairly hot race.

A win on debut at Newcastle was in the face of a slow early pace but she battled back well despite looking green to win and was even better on her following run under a penalty to beat a motley bunch comfortably by over 2L.

Filly One barely had a race with the jockey not required to do any vigorous work and she clocked the quickest sectionals in the field at every pole.

A handicap debut here off a mark of 79 pits her against a stronger field but I've liked the way she travelled in both wins and raced handy up with the pace in both, which is a plus for Wolverhampton with her draw in six and should face less traffic problems than we've seen at Newcastle in their races in the past week or so.

Recommended Bet Back Filly One SBK 4/1

Breakwater has been the big mover in the betting here and has halved in price into 13/27.50 for his first run in a handicap.

It's telling from his previous three runs he's been 50/1, 40/1 and 66/1 and the booking of Billy Loughnane with a good draw in three puts into place a couple of positives.

He showed ability, admittedly in a poor race on debut last winter and in two starts hasn't shown an awful lot over 1m2f although last time out he looked a non-stayer and was disadvantaged racing too close to the pace. They finished like the Eider Chase in that and Breakwater will be happier dropped down to 1m here.

It's a handicap debut from 67 and the mile will suit him far better.

Recommended Bet Back Breakwater SBK 13/2