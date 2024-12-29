Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 35/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections across the cards

Course specialist can return to form at Haydock

Experienced sprinter makes each-way appeal

Course-and-distance winner Bushypark was victorious in testing conditions at the track twelve months ago and can repeat that feat here, entitled to improve for his recent return to action after a 238-day break at Lingfield.

The ten-year-old has form figures of 1131 at the track, all on soft or heavy ground, which is a huge positive at Haydock, and he makes appeal for a Philip Kirby yard currently performing at a 25 percent strike-rate.

Cheekpieces remain on having been first applied when improving on previous effort to finish second at odds of 40/141.00 at Kelso in April, and he is 1lb lower than his last winning mark on a rating of 114 with Joe Williamson retaining the ride.

The step back up to an extended three miles should suit considering he is a strong stayer possessing stamina in abundance, proven over further having won over 3m6f at Catterick previously. Softer conditions appear to suit, too, with the majority of his most impressive efforts coming on slower ground.

With plenty in his favour here, Bushypark can return to form in familiar surroundings for an in-form yard.

Recommended Bet Back Bushypark in 12:30 Haydock SBK 4/1

Six-year-old mare Calli Black fetched £85,000 after winning a point-to-point at Carrigarostig when beating subsequent £95,000 purchase Femme Magnifique, a bumper winner since for Willie Mullins, by four-lengths.

That eye-catching piece of form, although since let down by a few disappointing efforts by the runner-up, piqued interest in this mare and, although she has so far failed to fire under Rules, she has shown glimpses of ability when sent off at big prices, appearing to still be learning on the job.

In her two most recent efforts, including when well supported into 11/112.00 on her penultimate start at Warwick, the daughter of Califet has had the tendency to race keenly when racing from the front, failing to settle or conserve energy when overexerting herself in the lead.

She has often shown exuberance in her races, but if she can finally relax and get into a comfortable rhythm, she could show how much ability she does possess, as it's highly likely she hasn't had the opportunity to show her true capabilities yet.

Whilst she may find more luck down the handicap route in future, it's hard to desert her in novice company once again as she has had excuses for fading as the race develops in her previous efforts over hurdles.

In bumpers last year, her best effort came when second to Sorceleur, now rated 122, at this track, before she was sent into Listed company at Sandown, failing to feature when deemed a 150/1151.00 chance.

Connections must have thought, or think highly of her to throw her in such deep waters early on in her career, and, although she was outclassed at that level over the minimum trip, she is capable of showing improvement and further progression.

Well-bred, she is from the family of top class performers Wichita Lineman and Rhinestone Cowboy, and this step back up in trip, should she settle early on, could well suit.

One to keep a close eye on, Calli Black could spring a surprise for David Weston under James Davies if the penny has finally dropped.

Recommended Bet Back Calli Black E/W in 12:45 Taunton SBK 35/1

Again applied with a visor, which proved highly effective when first equipped at Chelmsford last year, Blind Beggar can outrun his odds for Mick Appleby following a promising effort in fifth to Amazonian Dream when last seen at odds of 33/134.00 in a higher class Kempton event.

Over 6f once again, a trip over which he has been successful in the past, the six-year-old can take another step forward for that recent effort and make the frame here under Alistair Rawlinson.

Only 2lb higher than his last winning mark, when victorious at Bath in April, the experienced sprinter, who has a 25 percent strike-rate on the all-weather, appears overlooked in the market on his first trip to Wolverhampton.

He has put in some decent efforts in the past few months, staying on well over 5f at Nottingham twice, including when narrowly beaten by Fantasy Master there in October, and this is an opportunity for him to make the frame once again.