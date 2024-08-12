Horse Racing Tips: Back Trefor to bounce back in Monday 33/1 double
It's Ayr and Windsor for Alan Dudman on Monday and he picks out a 25/126.00 double which includes the Sprint Final by the river...
-
Ayr suits opening leg and can defy the drift
-
Sprinter can bounce back after York flop
-
Alan Dudman takes in Ayr and Windsor for Monday's multiple
-
Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!
Ayr - 16:40: Back Pol Roger @ 3/14.00
Pol Roger is one of four course and distance winners in the 1m2f Handicap at 16:40, and his record at Ayr this season reads well with two wins and two seconds, and his liking for the venue sways me as the selection.
He was a little weak on the Sportsbook this morning from 15/82.88 to 5/23.50, but he has become a backable price considering he is in such good form.
Last time out his second was in a 0-85 behind Chaturanga, and the winner had landed a nice handicap at Newcastle back in May and scored from 85.
The front two were well clear, and while the ground was described as officially good, times suggested it more on the quick side, and a 2lb rise is far from punitive.
He overcame a steady pace over C&D to beat Sir Mark Prescott's Born Ruler in May, although lost to that horse (now rated 87) when finishing second in July, and he also scored from the front with another win at Ayr in May.
Pol Roger is a fairly straightforward horse with a good attitude and can travel well on the pace, and the drift is too big on a horse with such a good record here.
He's well named too - as Pol Roger is a rather expensive Champagne which was how Winston Churchill started each day. Although from the rather sparse week I have had with tipping, my morning choice has not been as extravagant.
Windsor - 19:10: Back Trefor @ 15/28.50
Another "horses for courses" selection in Trefor today and it's the feature Sprint Series Final at 19:10 with a return to the track where he is unbeaten and two from two makes him a betting proposition at 13/27.50.
His win in one of the qualifiers in May on fast ground was a 0-95, and the time earned a sectional A++ rating when he beat Matters Most by a neck.
Trefor raced on the pace that day, and while he looked a little awkward at the end, that was a fine win in a good time and he backed up the win with an even better performance at Newmarket on his subsequent start to score by 3L - and he looked more straightforward there.
That marked him down as a most progressive horse, and he still looks one despite flopping at York last time. He was sent off the favourite in a big field in 0-105, which tells you about his progression, but he tamely checked out and whatever what wrong that day, he's better than that.
Indeed, horses can get lost at York in those big fields, but back at a track he goes well at, he's a 3yo on the up this term and I give him a big chance from a good draw and quick ground in his favour.
Now read Daryl Carter's tips for Monday here!
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +49.24pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +176.18pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Henderson runner can take control of Greatwood Hurdle
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
David Power Jockey's Cup: £1.4 million prize fund offered in new racing initiative
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/1 Back Harry's unexposed chaser to Fry Saturday Cheltenham Gold Cup rivals
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls: Ginny's Destiny a lot sharper and better ahead of Paddy Power Gold Cup
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies ex-pointer on rules debut at Wetherby