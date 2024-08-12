Horse Racing Tips: Back Trefor to bounce back in Monday 33/1 double

Ayr suits opening leg and can defy the drift

Sprinter can bounce back after York flop

Alan Dudman takes in Ayr and Windsor for Monday's multiple

Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!

Pol Roger is one of four course and distance winners in the 1m2f Handicap at 16:40, and his record at Ayr this season reads well with two wins and two seconds, and his liking for the venue sways me as the selection.

He was a little weak on the Sportsbook this morning from 15/82.88 to 5/23.50, but he has become a backable price considering he is in such good form.

Last time out his second was in a 0-85 behind Chaturanga, and the winner had landed a nice handicap at Newcastle back in May and scored from 85.

The front two were well clear, and while the ground was described as officially good, times suggested it more on the quick side, and a 2lb rise is far from punitive.

He overcame a steady pace over C&D to beat Sir Mark Prescott's Born Ruler in May, although lost to that horse (now rated 87) when finishing second in July, and he also scored from the front with another win at Ayr in May.

Pol Roger is a fairly straightforward horse with a good attitude and can travel well on the pace, and the drift is too big on a horse with such a good record here.

He's well named too - as Pol Roger is a rather expensive Champagne which was how Winston Churchill started each day. Although from the rather sparse week I have had with tipping, my morning choice has not been as extravagant.

Recommended Bet Back Pol Roger in the 16:40 Ayr SBK 3/1

Another "horses for courses" selection in Trefor today and it's the feature Sprint Series Final at 19:10 with a return to the track where he is unbeaten and two from two makes him a betting proposition at 13/27.50.

His win in one of the qualifiers in May on fast ground was a 0-95, and the time earned a sectional A++ rating when he beat Matters Most by a neck.

Trefor raced on the pace that day, and while he looked a little awkward at the end, that was a fine win in a good time and he backed up the win with an even better performance at Newmarket on his subsequent start to score by 3L - and he looked more straightforward there.

That marked him down as a most progressive horse, and he still looks one despite flopping at York last time. He was sent off the favourite in a big field in 0-105, which tells you about his progression, but he tamely checked out and whatever what wrong that day, he's better than that.

Indeed, horses can get lost at York in those big fields, but back at a track he goes well at, he's a 3yo on the up this term and I give him a big chance from a good draw and quick ground in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Trefor in the 19:10 Windsor SBK 15/2