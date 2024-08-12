Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Press Betfair Blue on Burton, plus a 33/1 chance to consider

Three Monday selections

Blewburton is back and ready to strike at Windsor

Look to Haggas and Elmonjed to finally come good

Chance 33/1 34.00 At A Pinch to score returned to Kempton

I finally had a smile on my face on Sunday when both horses landed the odds. Ombudsman, as I suspected, is very special indeed, and granted a better run of luck in recent times he would have been a stronger point stake selection. He is undoubtedly a Group 1 horse, and I suspect it will take a huge task for anything to beat him this season. He is really, really exciting, and I can't wait to see him again.

Onto today. Monday's racing offered little to get excited about, in all honesty. Kempton's afternoon meeting piqued a little interest as William Haggas has sent two handicap debutants. I am a sucker for a Haggas handicapper first time, and Marquand heads to the AW track.

Fior Di Bosco in the 14:25 may find this 1m at the Kempton venue too sharp, but his opening mark looks lenient, and he is getting the hang of things. I expect him to prove popular, but he is one to watch in the near future.

At 17:00, Far Lane would make more appeal up in distance to 12f for the first time. Admittedly, it's challenging to know what price to make this horse, and when that happens, I tend to steer clear. Still, it won't take much winning, and Far Lane could be much better than his opening handicap rating.

At Ayr at 16:40, Stand Strong returns to the track following 667 days off and starts life from a handy-looking mark for Ewan Williams. I expect him to need the outing, but he is one to keep on the side following this outing from this low mark. This might be the chance that Pol Roger needs to return to winning ways from a workable mark at a venue he enjoys. I was hoping for 6/17.00, but that was me being greedy.

This selection is a bit of swing, admittedly, but this race is wide open, and it might be worth taking a slight each-way chance on At A Pinch--33/134.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who returns to the flat for the first time in 569 days.

The six-year-old has been over hurdles since her flat runs with John Gosden. The last time we saw her in this sphere, she ran a five-length seven-of-eight to Al Agaila at Lingfield in a Class 2 contest. That was back in January 2023. She has only faired okay over hurdles, but, interestingly, the yard now send her back to the flat, and despite not running, she is now ten pounds lower than her last run.

Furthermore, her career-best effort on the flat came at this Kempton venue when bolting up in a Maiden. There's nothing wrong with her flat form; in fact, it makes her look very well-treated. She has a follow-up entry on Wednesday at this venue, which may be no more than a coincidence, but she is unexposed on the flat after just eight runs. She is the only course winner in this field, and she might have the beating of the less exposed horses that haven't shown an awful lot.

Back her at 20/121.00 for a small each-way bet. I expect her to revert to prominent tactics, and there's little doubt that she will be ready to run a big race with the minimal runners on the flat for the yard.

Recommended Bet 17:35 Kempton - Back At A Pinch SBK 33/1

Blewburton - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a horse I like and one I think has lots of potential. He sets a good standard in this contest, so despite his penalty, he has shown enough to think he can repel this field.

The Eve Johnson Houghton runner couldn't match the winner at Salisbury when last seen 62 days ago, but he ran on strongly at the death, having been green under pressure, and that race has worked out well. The winner was fourth at Goodwood, and the runner-up finished second in the same race at the Glorious meeting. The fourth was a next-time-out Newbury winner, and the fifth was second to an 82-rated rival at Lingfield next time.

The form is good in the context of this race, and the selection still showed signs of greenness once under pressure, so it took a moment to get into gear. I expect he learned a good deal from that outing. The absence is a slight concern, but connections gave him 45 days between his debut and second outing as they look to bring him along slowly.

He looks like the correct bet in this field and is fancied to land this over Huscal, who should improve following his debut at Goodwood 13 days ago but surely wants further than this six-furlong trip. 9/43.25 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 18:10 Windsor - Back Blewburton SBK 9/4

Now may be the time to be with Elmonjed - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - having shaped much better than the bare result 14 days ago over course and distance behind Palmar Bay, and he is likely to get a very strong gallop off the same mark from a good draw in stall six.

Typically, I want to be on a front runner drawn low at Windsor, and today, that would consist of Trefor, Palmar Bay, Equity Law or Rhythm N Hooves. However, there is so much pace in this race across the stalls, including Thunder Moor, Indian Creek, Get It, and Haymaker, who have all gone forward in the past, that it may pay to follow something coming down the middle held slightly off the front runners.

That horse could be Elmonjed, who is slowly getting the hang of things, and the switch to the blinkers could spark further improvement. He is clearly on a workable rating when things drop right, and while this is very competitive, he is worth one more chance to come good tackling his favoured fast ground on just his third handicap outing.

Jim Crowley needs to deliver him at the correct time but he is a winner in waiting before long. Today's race it as tough as it gets at this level, but he has a bigger performance in him.