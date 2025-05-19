Horse Racing Tips: Back the Pug to bark at Windsor for Monday night 75/1 double

Daily Racing Multiple

Alan Dudman heads to Windsor on Monday evening and is looking to The Pug and Fast Steps in his latest Sportsbook double...

  • Up to 1m4f could suit Murphy's mount in the 19:20

  • Yard in form and Doyle has a good record when booked for Wintle

  • Alan Dudman has two tips for Windsor on Monday night in a Sportsbook double at 75/176.00

Windsor - 19:20: Back Fast Steps @ 17/29.50


Windsor tonight provides Monday's best punting opportunities and Fast Steps runs in an open-looking 0-78 over near-enough 1m4f and is coming down to a cromulent mark these days of 77. 

Also a selection today for Sam Turner, Fast Steps tends to go reasonably well at Windsor too and should improve for the comeback run over 1m2f, and while he has plenty of form over that trip, he's older and wiser now and today's 1m4f might suit him a little better as he was outpaced on his return.

The seven-year-old shaped okay and wasn't beaten far in seventh, but he was certainly short of a bit of tactical speed and goes up in distance to a more favourable trip this evening.

Drawn well under Oisin Murphy, hopefully he can use his inside pitch to good advantage and he usually races prominently. He won a race at Newbury on good ground last summer from 76 and he's 1lb higher today.

Recommended Bet

Back Fast Steps in the 19:20 at Windsor

SBK17/2


Windsor - 20:20: Back The Pug @ 7/18.00


The Pug is hardly reliable and far from a win machine, with three career successes on the All-Weather he's still searching for his first on the grass - but he hasn't faced much turf racing in his career.

He's a bit quirky too - I guess like the canine namesake - but he didn't run too badly at Wolverhampton in March and he's come right down in the weights to 50 these days.

The selection also finished second at Dunstall Park in January from 55 at a massive 50/151.00 and from his mark of 67 back in November of 2023, he's now 17lb lower.

A major plus here is the form of the yard - Adrian Wintle is 5-18 at 28% in the last two weeks and the booking of Hollie Doyle is a plus with a 14% record at the track in the last five seasons and has a 38% placed record when booked by Wintle.

The Pug can front run and is another with a good draw on the inside.

Recommended Bet

Back The Pug in the 20:20 at Windsor

SBK7/1
Recommended Bet

Back Monday's double in one click here

SBK75/1


April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3
Push The Button (place) 4.53
Happygolucky (place) 2.31
Iroko (place) 2.87
Bubble Gum 2.81
Billy McGarry 6.08
Moon Over Miami 3.05
Persica 4.19
City Of Delight 3.3,
Ribee (place) 2.56
Cheeky Wink 7.0
Lombron (place) 3.35
Love Billy Boy 6.87
Adamantly Chosen (place) 4.12

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66
Cinderella's Dream 2.58
Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79
Sea Invasion 3.42
Jabbar (place) 2.72
La Trinidad 6.35 (place)
Carmers 2.77 

Recommended bets

Multiples 2021 to present: -11.29pts 2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +145.92pts P and L for 2025 Multiples: +17.73 Singles settled at BSP: -25.54pts

