Monday Racing Tips: Follow the Crowd and side with Windsor improver

Side with in-form Carlisle sprinter to repeat last year's victory

Fast track to success for Millman and Murphy combination

Progressive Quake fancied to follow up recent course triumph

The likes of Mostar Dreams and Jonny Concrete sit towards the head of the market for this sprint series qualifier, and it isn't difficult to make a compelling case for either to win this Class 4 affair.

Both hail from yards in good form, arrive in Cumbria following excellent efforts on their previous start and should also appreciate conditions as they look to strike for connections.

However, the number crunchers felt that Sacred Falls equaled her career best with a last time out win at Catterick and, although the runner up has let the form down subsequently, the daughter of Dark Angel still appears to have enticing credentials as she bids to win this event for the second successive year.

Trainer Katie Scott has gone close with both Curious Rover and Tarlac this month, while Jumeira Vision was only beaten a length in fourth at Hamilton recently, so her Galashiels stable is in good nick at the moment and her likeable mare was only beaten a head off this mark at Ayr last summer so clearly operates well at this level.

Unfortunately, some of the bigger prices about the selection have disappeared overnight, but Jason Hart has finished 212531 aboard today's mount, and the combination ought to be on the scene again with conditions likely to suit.

Although Oisin Murphy is yet to ride a winner for trainer Rod Millman this year, he has often been the go-to rider for the Devon operation with his strike rate up around 18 per cent having partnered 26 winners from just 148 rides.

Two of those victories have come aboard Fast Steps who, while entering the veteran stage of his career, retains sufficient ability to have an impact on this Class 4 affair.

A recent comeback with Murphy aboard over what now seems an inadequate 10 furlongs should have sharpened up the seven-year-old and he is another fancied to take a hand alongside Educator in an interesting contest.

Backing horses at thin prices in Windsor handicaps is not a preferred method of mine, but there is every reason to believe Crowd Quake is significantly ahead of his mark and it will be disappointing if he cannot follow up his recent success at the Thames venue.

Bred by Godolphin, the Night Of Thunder gelding now races in his trainer's colours, after running in a Huntingdon bumper for Julia Feilden and was duly qualified for handicaps with three starts over sprint trips on the all-weather.

Tackling a mile equipped with a first-time tongue tie at Southwell last month failed to change his fortunes, but tackling turf again at today's venue stepped up in trip worked the oracle as he obliged off a mark of just 45. He remains on a basement rating (51) for this assignment and is also entered at Yarmouth on Thursday should connections wish to go again.