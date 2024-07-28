Horse Racing Tips: Back Royal for Pomfret return in Sunday 23/1 double

Alan scored with Ascot single win

Ponty Pomfret selection can return to form

Alan Dudman keeps faith with Asmund in Sunday multiple

The Listed Pomfret Stakes is the feature race on Sunday heading up a good Pontefract card, and with a short priced favourite looking one worth taking on, it's a race to have a crack at.

Flight Plan and Hi Royal are both on recovery missions of sorts, although the former has more to prove than the latter.

It leads me to Hi Royal, who was priced at 9/25.50 on Saturday evening.

Rated 109, he's dipped below his peak levels from a year ago when he finished placed in both Irish and English 2,000 Guineas.

His second to Chaldean at Newmarket was a career best, but this term he hasn't got near to that run.

His third this spring however in the Earl Of Sefton would give him a chance, and I'd readily excuse the poor effort at Royal Ascot as the ground was rapid and he weakened quickly.

His trainer is a bit quiet on winners going into Sunday with 3-33 at just 9% but he's had a lot of runners the past two days and a few have been big prices.

He could be best trying to force the pace and the answer could be left handed too as he has hung in the pastures.

Recommended Bet Back Hi Royal in the 15:12 Pontefract SBK 9/1

Asmund was a winning selection for the column ten days ago, and it was no surprise to see all the 3s snapped up on Saturday.

The 7yo won with plenty in hand at Leicester - albeit in a Classified Stakes race, but the key was the drop to 6f on that occasion.

He had a good pace to run at and Jason Hart had him in the perfect spot towards the stands' side and won going away.

Most surprising was how long it took his trainer Declan Carroll to go down in distance - as he races almost exclusively at 7f.

Sprinting opens a few doors for him at this basement grade and off 52, he could still be weighted to win a couple more.

He also has a great draw in one - the box seat.

Recommended Bet Back Asmund in the 17:12 Pontefract SBK 7/5