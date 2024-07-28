Daryl Carter's Tips: Varian's Em ready bounce back to his besto

Strong pace

Stiff stamina test

Drop in grade can see Embesto back to his best

It was a good step back in the correct direction for Embesto - 6/42.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - at Ascot behind Quddwah, and that is just about the best form on offer.

The four-year-old has been slow to reach the heights his connections expected as a three-year-old, but he has some strong form in defeat, and today's stiff finish and strong pace set-up should suit him.

There's not much between most of these on their best day, but the suspicion is Embesto has better to come yet, so he is fancied to relish this drop in grade and fast ground. He has shaped like a move up to ten furlongs soon would suit him, so he should enjoy this uphill climb to the finish.

He gets the vote over Flight Plan, who finished runner-up in this contest last year, and the excellent record of four-year-olds means Hi Royal must be taken seriously.

Still, Roger Varian's charge gets the vote with Point Lynas, Hi Royal, Flight Plan and Dear, My Friend, all forward-going types, that can ensure this is a true test.

Back the selection at 5/42.25 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:12 Pontefract - Back Embesto SBK 6/4

