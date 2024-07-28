Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: Varian's Em ready bounce back to his besto

Daryl Carter has one Sunday selection for followers, looks to Pontefract's feature contest, and says this is a good opportunity for a Roger Varian charge...

  • Strong pace

  • Stiff stamina test

  • Drop in grade can see Embesto back to his best

15:12 Pontefract - Back Embesto @ 6/42.50 2pt

It was a good step back in the correct direction for Embesto - 6/42.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - at Ascot behind Quddwah, and that is just about the best form on offer.
The four-year-old has been slow to reach the heights his connections expected as a three-year-old, but he has some strong form in defeat, and today's stiff finish and strong pace set-up should suit him.

There's not much between most of these on their best day, but the suspicion is Embesto has better to come yet, so he is fancied to relish this drop in grade and fast ground. He has shaped like a move up to ten furlongs soon would suit him, so he should enjoy this uphill climb to the finish.

He gets the vote over Flight Plan, who finished runner-up in this contest last year, and the excellent record of four-year-olds means Hi Royal must be taken seriously.
Still, Roger Varian's charge gets the vote with Point Lynas, Hi Royal, Flight Plan and Dear, My Friend, all forward-going types, that can ensure this is a true test.

Back the selection at 5/42.25 or bigger.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) AUG 1st

2024 P/L = +76.04 ROI 12.81%

BSP P/L = +62.9 ROI 10.60%

2024 P/L Ante-post = +4

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

