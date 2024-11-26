Horse Racing Tips: Back Roxhill and Rien for Tuesday's 44/1 Tramore double

Unexposed Roise can build on Gowran return

Non-runners in the 15:20 has blown the race wide open

Alan Dudman has a 44/1 45.00 double for Tramore on Tuesday

A bewilderingly shocking run from Mr Grey Sky set the tone for a dreadful day yesterday - it can happen, and after 100 yards I knew Kim Bailey's chaser was beaten, so hopefully Tuesday's picks in Ireland will not stoop to such low stratagems.

A couple of runners really appeal at Tramore today with such deep ground in store and Roxhill Roise should strip fitter for a fair return at Gowran Park last time.

She was a little keen on that comeback run last month to finish fifth, and was a nice little sighter for her handicap debut over hurdles.

Sharp tracks around 2m5f will be her thing and as an unexposed runner has to have a chance here in a low grade race from 107 - unchanged from her comeback run at Gowran.

She fought really hard to win her Maiden Hurdle over CD last spring having been put up with the pace and I envisage the same sort of tactics here as a positive ride could well be where her fortune lies.

The 6yo mare had small ability in bumpers and she should improve a fair bit on her comeback run.

Recommended Bet Back Roxhill Roise SBK 9/2

The 15:20 has changed complexion rapidly this morning with both Ishan and Plain And Battered declared non-runners at just after 9am, and those two were in the top three in the betting.

The contest has been blown wide open.

C'est Rien would have been my second choice behind Ishan as an each-way price, but now at 7s with the nons, we'll go win only and I am taking a chance on a return to testing ground as the plus.

Her last five runs have all been on good ground and one of those was a victory at Tramore over 2m7f in the summer and she stayed on with real purpose in that from a hold-up ride, so stamina is assured and with the ground factored in today to make it more of a test, she could be one of the strongest at the finish.

The previous winter she had enough runs in testing ground to suggest she acts on it, and considering she was third at Fairyhouse off 92 last winter - and runs from a lower mark today.

Her record doesn't suggest she can slay monsters (one win from 29), but she stays.

Recommended Bet Back C'est Rien SBK 7/1