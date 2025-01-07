Horse Racing Tips: Back Ravenglass and Jesse Luc in Tuesday 25/1 Wolves double

Ravenglass to suit a return to the extended mile today

Expect Jesse Luc to travel well in the 18:00 at Wolverhampton

Alan Dudman has a double for the All-Weather on Tuesday at 25/1 26.00

Nine races from Wolverhampton is the only gig in town for Tuesday so we cannot expect any gold-plated runners save for the Godolphin newcomer on the card, and we start with the 17:00 over the extended mile with the trip very much a plus for Ravenglass.

Adrian Wintle's six-year-old was last seen running over 7f at Wolverhampton finishing a creditable second from off the pace and he wasn't quite speedy enough to get himself into a good position early but did finish strongly to the inside in a race where the runners were bruited across the track - and Ravenglass didn't have a ton of room to play with when looking to challenge either.

He ran the quickest time in the field at the final furlong - 12.18 seconds compared to the 12.50 seconds of the winner and the step up to today's distance looks sure to illicit a good run and perhaps improve on his latest 7f effort.

The selection did win over C&D back in October with the first-time blinkers on, and while a 0-52, he was convincing in that race with a more prominent ride and picked off Guildford in the closing straight easily. Guildford played the hare in that and Ravenglass had the perfect set-up, and once again produced the fastest final sectional.

He's up 1lb from his latest second, but dealing with these moderate performers means a 1lb is neither here nor there but the booking of Joe Leavy is most certainly a plus with his 3lb claim.

Recommended Bet Back Ravenglass in the 17:00 Wolverhampton SBK 9/2

Mike Murphy's Jesse Luc is still searching for his first ever victory from 10 attempts and he's found a good spot in a dreadful 0-50 Classified Stakes race at 18:00.

Autumn Angel in opposition is the one and only runner with recent form and has been churning out consistent efforts over 6f and 7f but Jesse Luc hasn't run too badly in his recent two runs from a break of 187 days and should be spot in terms of fitness as was seen just four days ago.

Indeed, the run most recently was in the same Southwell 6f race just one spot behind Autumn Angel (the pair were third and fourth behind Piperstown).

Jesse Luc might have paid for chasing the pace too early and was certainly the one who caught the eye with the way he travelled into the straight and hit evens in-running.

The early pace might have just caught him out as he wasn't as strong in the finish with the closers fighting out for the win and Autumn Angel staying on from a lot deeper charged home, and it looked a race with the finishing speed that suited the ones off the pace.

I can see the switch to Wolverhampton suiting Jesse Luc more so than Autumn Angel purely on the way he travelled into the race last time and with a sharper track and an easier six compared to the stiff Southwell finish, might have a chance of getting his head in front.

He had drifted a little to 9/25.50 this morning on the Sportsbook and should trade a lot shorter than that price despite a tricky draw out wide.

Recommended Bet Back Jesse Luc in the 18:00 Wolverhampton SBK 15/4