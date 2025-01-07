Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/1 Power-up at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes Power Over Me at Wolverhampton.

Daryl Carter looks to Wolverhampton for his only selection on Tuesday. A recent column tip he is keeping faith in and expects to improve...

  • Eye-catcher last time

  • Unexposed and well handicapped

  • Power Over Me can add another course victory to his CV

19:00 Wolverhampton - Back Power Over Me @ 11/112.00 1pt

The claims of favourite Tiger Crusade dropping into a Class 4 for the first time in his career are there for all to see. However, for one who relies on a strong pace, the dip in grade is not always a positive, and there's not loads of pace in this race, so he may not get this run to suit.

On Tuesday, the only wager I could see in a wide-open contest outside the short-priced favourite is our recent selection, Power Over Me - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. He took a step back in the correct direction over course and distance last time on his second start following a mammoth absence (1194 days) at a vast price and may be ready to strike.

The eight-year-old still looked a little rusty as he was vigorously ridden from the gates, but he stuck to the task well, catching the eye closing to the line. After just 14 career starts, he is still relatively lightly raced for his age. He has won five of his ten outings on the AW and is 2-3 over course and distance.

Today, he is drawn well in stall one for a likely prominent position and is handicapped to go well. Providing he has come on again for his latest run, he should figure in this contest on the balance of his form.

I expect Lady Dreamer to attempt to cross over from stall nine and steady the gallop, and the selection will be in pole position to strike. There's still room for improvement in Power Over Me, and he has optimal conditions to go well at a fair price of 11/112.00 or bigger.

He could be a market drifter and is hard to predict considering his last two SP prices of 33/134.00 and 150/1151.00, but in an open race, 11/112.00 is the absolute basement price, and he should be backed no shorter than 10/111.00 with any shorter not considered.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) Jan

2025 P/L =

BSP P/L =

2025 P/L Ante-post = 0

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI

2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts

