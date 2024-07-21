Horse Racing Tips: Back Murtagh to have success in Sunday 79/1 Curragh double

Handicap mark looks fair for improvement for first tip

Distance to bring out more in Aga Khan filly

Alan Dudman plays a 79/1 80.00 double on the Sportsbook for Sunday

Johnny Murtagh came away from the Curragh yesterday with a win, a second, a third and an unlucky sixth with Hanalia in the Irish Oaks - the latter was one that very much got away in the big race. Murtagh's strike-rate may be only 11% at the moment, but that was a decent return yesterday and he has a chance with an unexposed type in Glen Princess.

The 3yo filly starts in the handicap for the first time today off 79, and as one of a number of fillies in that age bracket the advantage is massive here with the weight swing as she runs from just 8-11, where as the winner Simply Sideways has to carry 10-0.

And Simply Sideways remains the only horse named after the former Spurs midfielder Vinny Samways - known as Sideways Samways for his ability to shun a forward pass. He'd fit right into the England team these days.

Glen Princess won her Maiden last time at Gowran Park and the key to the win was the better ground. She didn't handle the testing going on her second start at Tipperary, but drying conditions were far more suitable last time and today is not a punitive mark at all from 79, as she showed some ability at a big price at Dundalk on her debut behind two fair sorts.

At the price she's worth an interest in a competitive race and with the tongue tie on to illicit some improvement, she's also a possibility with the four places on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Glen Princess SBK 7/1

Kalkanli is the second string for HRH Aga Khan in the closing 16:55 1m4f Maiden, and while second string on colours and betting, the 9s on offer look too big for a filly that will appreciate the step up in distance.

She looks a middle-distance filly no doubt judged on that run at the Curragh, as she was outpaced in a race won by the classy Jan Brueghel. That form obviously looks better now with Jan Brueghel's win in Group company, but Kalkanli has not been seen since - some 57 days off.

Rosso was fourth in the same debut race, and she's been third since and yet is nearly half the price of Kalkanli, but I would give the selection a chance of reversing form.

Her dam was a 1m4f winner, and there's another 1m4f winner in the pedigree, so with a proper trip granted an incident free round, she should go well, or at least improve.

Recommended Bet Back Kalkanli SBK 9/1