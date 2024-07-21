Daryl Carter's Tips: O'Brien & Moore have the Bear necessities

Strong sectionals in the 2,000 Guineas

Eye-catcher at Ascot

Improving

Despite being a favourite for this soft Group 2, the market has underestimated the potential and form of Aidan O'Brien's Mountain Bear - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Ryan Moore's mount is worth a considerable upgrade on his seasonal return in seventh in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, given he was off with a severe injury last winter (reportedly in a cast). He shaped sound in Group 1 company there despite having to come from well off the gallop in a race it paid to be prominent. He clocked the fastest fifth furlong and was only narrowly slower than only Rosallion in the sixth furlong by 0.1 sec - much quicker than the entire rest of the field at that point in the race. Rosallion showed his class by clocking an outstanding 11.01 in the seventh furlong, and Mountain Bear was the second quickest at 11.10 - quicker than any other runner in the field.

That was a far more promising seasonal return than it looked according to the clock. On that evidence, the drop back to seven furlongs was a good move in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he travelled like the best horse on the bridle, but he was set too much of a task to go and pick up Haatem.

He looks to be building toward a bigger performance. His final run of the year as a two-year-old behind Unquestionable in the US was exceptionally eye-catching and a career-best, leaving the impression he still has more to offer. Today, more forward tactics will likely be employed here, with Ryan Moore on for the first time since his Group 2 defeat at Doncaster on soft ground last season from stall two. There is a strong feeling his time is near, and this is effectively a drop in grade.

The body of work built up by a few older rivals must be taken seriously, and Poet Master is the chief threat ahead of Lord Massusus.

Back the selection at 11/43.75 or bigger.