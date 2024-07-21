Daryl Carter's Tips: O'Brien & Moore have the Bear necessities
Daryl Carter has one Sunday selection and looks to Ireland and the potent combination of Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore to strike...
-
Strong sectionals in the 2,000 Guineas
-
Eye-catcher at Ascot
-
Improving
15:15 Curragh - Back Mountain Bear @ 11/43.75 1.5pt
Despite being a favourite for this soft Group 2, the market has underestimated the potential and form of Aidan O'Brien's Mountain Bear - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook.
Ryan Moore's mount is worth a considerable upgrade on his seasonal return in seventh in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, given he was off with a severe injury last winter (reportedly in a cast). He shaped sound in Group 1 company there despite having to come from well off the gallop in a race it paid to be prominent. He clocked the fastest fifth furlong and was only narrowly slower than only Rosallion in the sixth furlong by 0.1 sec - much quicker than the entire rest of the field at that point in the race. Rosallion showed his class by clocking an outstanding 11.01 in the seventh furlong, and Mountain Bear was the second quickest at 11.10 - quicker than any other runner in the field.
That was a far more promising seasonal return than it looked according to the clock. On that evidence, the drop back to seven furlongs was a good move in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he travelled like the best horse on the bridle, but he was set too much of a task to go and pick up Haatem.
He looks to be building toward a bigger performance. His final run of the year as a two-year-old behind Unquestionable in the US was exceptionally eye-catching and a career-best, leaving the impression he still has more to offer. Today, more forward tactics will likely be employed here, with Ryan Moore on for the first time since his Group 2 defeat at Doncaster on soft ground last season from stall two. There is a strong feeling his time is near, and this is effectively a drop in grade.
The body of work built up by a few older rivals must be taken seriously, and Poet Master is the chief threat ahead of Lord Massusus.
Back the selection at 11/43.75 or bigger.
Now Read: More horse racing tips here.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) AUG 1st
2024 P/L = +76.04 ROI 12.81%
BSP P/L = +62.9 ROI 10.60%
2024 P/L Ante-post = +4
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Thursday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two from the Roodee on ITV
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies six-time course winner at Newton Abbot
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day One Tips: Back Dascombe and Palmer in 260/1 each-way multiples
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day One Tips: Back Dascombe and Palmer in 260/1 each-way multiples
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1