Horse Racing Tips: Back Mountain in feature for a Tuesday 50/1 Hamilton double

Yesterday saw Pol Roger finish second to a horse who hadn't won for five years, and with the selection denied by a Paul Mulrennan ridden winner, it was even more frustrating as Mulrennan had met trouble in a five-runner race on Classy Al last week.

I've also got previous with one of today's tips with Arctic Mountain - who went off far too hard at York last time.

It was quite a bizarre effort from Arctic Mountain last time, in fact going too hard doesn't do him justice or the term, as he had zero chance of lasting home in trying to sustain the pace.

Added to the disaster; the saddle slipped, which the jockey eventually lost.

With the phrase "put a line through the run" very much used for him today, I give him another chance to bounce back this evening in the best race on the Hamilton card, and his trainer Saeed bin Suroor has a 62% placed record here.

The 4yo hacked up at Lingfield earlier in the season and broke the track record there on quick ground - but he has also acted on good to soft and I am hoping it does dry out in Scotland.

He'll need a personal best here from a mark which plots him as top weight, but at 9f with front-running tactics, Joe Fanning can hopefully keep the lid on him rather than go like the wind - as he did at York, or a hurricane.

Recommended Bet Back Arctic Mountain in the 19:00 Hamilton SBK 5/1

The 6f Handicap at 19:30 looks as open as anything with 15 runners and the strong pace here and stiff finish might bring out the best in Gentle Ellen.

She's certainly an attractive price in this heat, but then so are others at the market was at "13/27.50 the field" this morning.

The 5yo has been running consistently well without winning this season with a couple of placed efforts at Haydock and a third at Leicester in June.

Gentle Ellen was a little unlucky at Leicester as she found herself in a poor position away from the action, while her latest run at Haydock was another third, but it was a muddling affair over 7f with no pace and the ground had dried up.

She does look best with ease in the going, and officially soft this morning at the time of writing would be ideal, as she won over C&D last October in testing ground from 64, and she's just 3lb higher here.

Recommended Bet Back Gentle Ellen in the 19:30 Hamilton SBK 15/2