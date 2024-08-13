Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Cox filly is still well ahead of the handicapper

Two Tuesday bets

Miss Stormy Night 5/2 3.50 can land the NAP

It's hard to ignore Wisper's claims

At Lingfield, the 14:45 is of interest. Serene Seraph returns from 87 days off the track, suggesting she ran when a down-the-field seventh at Newmarket was too bad. She held lots of promise last term and should be better than these if she arrives at the top of her game. Still, she now has an untrustworthy profile. I couldn't rely on her.

At 16:00 at Nottingham, I felt Sir Mark Prescott's three-year-old Almudena was flattered when scoring at Sandown last time. The runner-up idled badly in front and then fought on at the finish once joined. Therefore, I wouldn't be as sold as the market is that he improved. I'd have been happy to take him on, but nothing gave me confidence for a bet. If pushed, it would be Robusto in first-time blinkers that would pique the interest. He is steadily improving.

There's a strong card at Hamilton this evening. The 19:00 feature race is the most interesting, with many horses in with a chance. The race is wide open. Indemnity is steadily getting the hang of things and has been a slow burner, but he should appreciate the soft ground conditions given his action. He hardly looks thrown in, though.

Good Morning Alex has remarkably won six of his eight races since December 2023. He had been on the go for a long while, so it's no surprise to see connections give him a break before today, but whether he will return in quite the same nick is another question. He looked ahead of the handicapper in two wins here in May and June, having dictated slowly run races, but I had him down as the most likely winner with his form taking strong boosts in his absence.

Following an excellent run when held up off a steady pace, Wisper - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - proved she was more than capable from this mark, and today's ease in grade down into a Class 3 contest at a track that may pose a few of her rivals issues is a positive.

There's little doubt she will prove popular following her latest eye-catching run. However, she has rock-solid form in the book, and her finishing effort, which clocked the fastest three individual furlongs, suggests she was unlucky last time.

She can make amends today with an excellent fast ground record and form figures in Fillies-only company reading 5211 since 2020. She has had good success at tracks like Epsom, Brighton and Bath, and today's configuration, which lends itself to horses that do well at the likes of Epsom, is of no concern.

Regardless of whether there is a lack of pace in this race, as shown at Goodwood last time, she has a smarter turn of foot than any of her rivals today.

Circe has looked like she is crying out for a move up in distance, and this extra furlong, although positive, may not be enough. She has been outpaced countless times, and her chances are enhanced should she push forward, but she won't be able to match Wisper's turn of foot if they continue with midfield or hold-up tactics.

Aiming High would have preferred this run on the AW surface. Mercury Day and Star Of Jasmine look held by the handicapper along with Shemozzle, who needs a career-best.

True Wisdom, behind Wisper last time at Goodwood, is interesting. She has looked uneasy at that venue on three occasions and didn't at all handle Epsom, so I am expecting something similar today.

The selection holds strong, tried-and-tested form against the boys. She can land this under Oisin Murphy and is backable at 11/43.75 or bigger, but that is the bottom price.

Recommended Bet 15:45 Lingfield - Back Wisper SBK 11/4

Following a narrow half-length winning margin at Lingfield last time, the market has underestimated Miss Stormy Night's performance --5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who came from an impossible position to score and rates the day's best bet.

The three-year-old was unfavoured by the Lingfield draw and had to cover much more ground than a fellow unexposed rival with the rail position. Furthermore, Lingfield's six-furlong track may as well be classed as five and a half furlongs, which was too sharp for this improver, so she was worth a considerable upgrade on multiple fronts.

She returns to a more conventional track at Nottingham, which saw her bolt up in June. While this is a move-up in grade into a Class 4, she has looked well ahead of the handicapper in her last three outings. It would be surprising if she didn't have the scope to improve into a Class 2 horse at the least, and she meets rivals mainly out of form.

She is a horse to keep on the correct side for the near future. She is the most promising horse in the field ahead of Pen Portrait and Duran.