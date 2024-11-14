Horse Racing Tips: Back Honeyball for Taunton success in Thursday 15/2 double

Ground at Rasen to suit Kosasiempre

Honeyball booking with 10lb claim a big plus

Alan Dudman has a 15/2 8.50 double for Thursday on the Sportsbook

Ground conditions continue to wreak havoc with the field sizes, but I've managed to plump for one at Market Rasen today with Stuart Edmunds' Kosasiempre and her 5/23.50 price is just about acceptable.

With the ground good in Lincolnshire, a return to the track with sound ground will suit his mare who landed back-to-back victories over CD in the summer. The fact she's been racing over the summer tells you all you need to know about her preferred conditions.

Indeed when she landed the first of two wins Edmunds said the improved form displayed was due to the quicker ground.

She's a hold-up mare and travels well and didn't run too badly in a slightly better race when last seen at Southwell 42 days ago.

Edmunds has started the season at Market Rasen strongly with three winners from six at 50% and a profit of +31.00 to level stakes although Kosasiempre has a big part in that with two of the three wins, but he is 22% in the last five years and the track clearly suits the selection.

Recommended Bet Back Kosasiempre SBK 11/5

With no rain in sight down at Taunton and the turf as dry as tinder we have described as good to firm this morning and I am looking to keep Anthony Honeyball's Getmetothemoon onside.

She at least has raced on anything that vaguely resembles today's unseasonably fast conditions and was travelling well last time before falling three out with what can only be described as an unfortunate fall. She seemed to get over the hurdle okay but stumbled on exit and was down.

The selection did win at Stratford in June with a lovely ride from Rex Dingle that day as she was ridden confidently from off the pace and Dingle went for a daring move up the inside that paid dividends.

She was much stronger in the finish with the late surge over 2m on that occasion and she's up in distance today but Taunton is a speed test and she travels well in her races to be able to deal with today's task.

Dingle has been replaced with the 10lb claim of Chad Bament and he recently rode his first ever winner on Honeyball's Juggernaut at Stratford.

She's had time to get over that fall last time with a break of 117 days and her three best runs have all come on genuine good ground and that's key here with the trainer's horses in good nick with four from 19 in the last two weeks at 21%.

Recommended Bet Back Getmetothemoon SBK 13/8