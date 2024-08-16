Horse Racing Tips: Back Cork and Thirsk selections for a Friday 32/1 double
Murtagh's filly a fair mark for first handicap run
Dougies Dream primed to return to winning ways?
Little Queenie was a single winner for Alan Dudman at Dundalk yesterday
Cork - 17:52: Back Kailasa @ 9/25.50
A decent handicap at Cork this evening with a stack of potentially improving three-year-olds, and Johnny Murtagh's Kailasa warrants an interest here.
She's priced at 9/25.50 on the Sportsbook and was a slight drifter this morning despie having won a Maiden at the Curragh last time in willing fashion.
The 3yo also travelled well in that, and well she has the potential to go up to 1m and looks as though she will stay that trip, but her trainer Johnny Murtagh is sticking to the 7f route here for her handicap debut. On pedigree she should stay further with a 1m4f winner in her family, but she has shown she stays this trip strongly.
With three runs on good ground and a couple on heavy, she seems to act on all types of surfaces and an opening mark of 78 doesn't seem overly harsh considering the string of solid placed efforts coming into this.
Thirsk - 20:15: Back Dougies Dream @ 5/16.00
It's been a long time since Dougies Dream hit the target - 11 runs in fact and June 2023 was the time of his success at Doncaster off 64 and he's hovering around a very dangerous mark.
He's not a lost cause in terms of recent form either, and went close at Redcar in May off 60 and a couple of recent thirds.
A fast run 1m and strong pace suits him well, and while it was disappointing he didn't quite run on as strongly last time at Doncaster, he'll have the pace set-up here which should play to his strengths.
Not too many rivals are in form here and Dougies Dream is well capable in this sort of grade.
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +47.24pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +174.87pts
